Tokyo Olympics medals table — August 5, 2021

Thursday, August 05, 2021

Gold Silver Bronze Total China 32 22 16 70 United States 25 31 23 79 Japan 21 7 12 40 Great Britain 15 18 15 48 Australia 15 4 17 36 Russian Olympic Committee 14 21 18 53 Germany 8 8 16 32 France 6 10 9 25 Italy 6 9 15 30 Netherlands 6 8 9 23 South Korea 6 4 9 19 New Zealand 6 4 5 15 Cuba 5 3 4 12 Hungary 4 5 3 12 Canada 4 4 7 15 Brazil 4 3 8 15 Czech Republic 4 3 1 8 Switzerland 3 4 5 12 Poland 3 3 4 10 Croatia 3 3 2 8 Sweden 2 5 0 7 Taiwan 2 4 5 11 Georgia 2 4 1 7 Denmark 2 2 3 7 Norway 2 2 1 5 JAMAICA 2 1 2 5 Iran 2 1 1 4 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 Greece 2 0 1 3 Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Qatar 2 0 0 2 Spain 1 4 5 10 Romania 1 3 0 4 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 Ukraine 1 2 8 11 Kenya 1 2 2 5 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3 Slovakia 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Serbia 1 1 4 6 Gold Silver Bronze Total Austria 1 1 3 5 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 Belgium 1 1 1 3 Ethiopia 1 1 1 3 Uganda 1 1 1 3 Philippines 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Turkey 1 0 5 6 Ireland 1 0 2 3 Israel 1 0 2 3 Belarus 1 0 1 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Fiji 1 0 1 2 Latvia 1 0 1 2 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 0 1 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Armenia 0 2 1 3 Colombia 0 2 1 3 Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3 Kirghyzstan 0 2 1 3 India 0 1 2 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Portugal 0 1 2 3 Bulgaria 0 1 1 2 Nigeria 0 1 1 2 San Marino 0 1 1 2 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Namibia 0 1 0 1 North Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Kazakhstan 0 0 4 4 Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3 Egypt 0 0 3 3 Mexico 0 0 3 3 Argentina 0 0 1 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Ghana 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Malaysia 0 0 1 1 Syria 0 0 1 1

