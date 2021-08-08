Tokyo Olympics medals table — August 8, 2021

Sunday, August 08, 2021

Gold Silver Bronze Total

China 38 31 18 87

United States 36 39 33 108

Japan 27 12 17 56

Russian Olympic Committee 20 26 23 69

Great Britain 20 21 22 63

Australia 17 7 22 46

Germany 10 11 16 37

Netherlands 10 11 12 33

Italy 10 10 19 39

France 9 12 11 32

New Zealand 7 6 7 20

Brazil 7 4 8 19

Hungary 6 7 6 19

Canada 6 6 11 23

South Korea 6 4 10 20

Cuba 6 3 5 14

Poland 4 5 5 14

Czech Republic 4 4 3 11

Norway 4 2 1 7

JAMAICA 4 1 4 9

Spain 3 8 6 17

Sweden 3 6 0 9

Switzerland 3 4 6 13

Denmark 3 4 4 11

Kenya 3 4 2 9

Croatia 3 3 2 8

Iran 3 2 2 7

Belgium 3 1 2 6

Slovenia 3 1 1 5

Georgia 2 5 1 8

Taiwan 2 4 6 12

Turkey 2 2 9 13

Serbia 2 1 4 7

Bulgaria 2 1 2 5

Uganda 2 1 1 4

Ecuador 2 1 0 3

Israel 2 0 2 4

Uzbekistan 2 0 2 4

Greece 2 0 1 3

Qatar 2 0 1 3

Bahamas 2 0 0 2

Kosovo 2 0 0 2

Ukraine 1 5 12 18

Belarus 1 3 3 7

Romania 1 3 0 4

Venezuela 1 3 0 4

India 1 2 4 7

Hong Kong 1 2 2 5

Philippines 1 2 1 4

Slovakia 1 2 1 4

South Africa 1 2 0 3

Austria 1 1 5 7

Egypt 1 1 4 6

Indonesia 1 1 3 5

Ethiopia 1 1 2 4

Portugal 1 1 2 4

Tunisia 1 1 0 2

Ireland 1 0 2 3

Estonia 1 0 1 2

Fiji 1 0 1 2

Latvia 1 0 1 2

Thailand 1 0 1 2

Bermuda 1 0 0 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1

Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1

Colombia 0 4 1 5

Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7

Dominican Republic 0 3 2 5

Armenia 0 2 2 4

Kirghyzstan 0 2 1 3

Mongolia 0 1 3 4

Argentina 0 1 2 3

San Marino 0 1 2 3

Jordan 0 1 1 2

Nigeria 0 1 1 2

Bahrain 0 1 0 1

Lithuania 0 1 0 1

Namibia 0 1 0 1

North Macedonia 0 1 0 1

Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1

Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1

Kazakhstan 0 0 8 8

Mexico 0 0 4 4

Finland 0 0 2 2

Botswana 0 0 1 1

Burkina 0 0 1 1

Ghana 0 0 1 1

Grenada 0 0 1 1

Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1

Kuwait 0 0 1 1

Malaysia 0 0 1 1

Moldova 0 0 1 1

Syria 0 0 1 1

