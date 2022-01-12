Tomlinson fumes at early DaCosta Cup semi-final kick-off

The Mannings School are enjoying a deep run in the Inter-secondary School Sports Association (ISSA)/WATA DaCosta Cup for the first time in a long spell and will face off against the red hot Dinthill Technical High today in the early kick-off starting at 1:00 pm at the St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) Sports Complex.

While they are delighted to be in the final four of the competition, their Head Coach Everton Tomlinson is not a happy camper as it relates to the start time of the game.

“I am very concerned about the time factor, of which it will be played at 1:00 pm — a prestigious competition like that. It's not first round so to ask us to play at 1:00 pm, I think it's too much to ask from these kids at this level, and I think the organisers need to take that into consideration, [but] it has been set so we just have to prepare,” he said.

Tomlinson believes it will require a lot from his players to cope with the conditions at STETHS today, but has promised to do everything within his power to have the boys up for the contest.

“It's going to require a lot because that is not going to be easy conditions…they are going to be burnt out.

“We are going to try to do everything in our power to lift them, but I think the organisers have put us under extreme pressure to get these kids to perform.”

Tomlinson was speaking after his team's quarter-final loss in the Champions Cup to Kingston College (KC), the veteran coach says it will be hard on his boys.

“If they are playing at 3:00 pm and you have to create two water breaks in that game, what are we doing to them to have them play at 1:00 pm. It's going to be hard, it's going to be difficult,” said the Jamaica Football Federation board member.

Tomlinson also believes that the competition lost its momentum following the break for Christmas.

“It certainly affected the momentum of the DaCosta Cup because, if the DaCosta Cup semi-final would have been played before [the Champions Cup] you would see a better quality football game from both teams,” he reasoned.

Tomlinson was, however, pleased with the performance in the Champions Cup and hopes that they will take that over in the coveted DaCosta Cup.

“I must say that it's a reasonable performance against a defending champion [KC] and the fact that we don't have the experience at this level, I think we gave a creditable performance. We showed that we can compete, we can play.

“Lesson to learn. We have the DaCosta Cup semi-final, so I think that walking away from here with a 1-0 defeat, we were not outplayed. So I have confidence that the semi-final of the DaCosta Cup we are expecting to do better.”

Their opponents Dinthill Technical qualified for the final of the Champions Cup for the very first time on Saturday and they will have their tails up for this semi-final matchup.

Tomlinson will have to call on all his experience to steer his Mannings aggregation beyond a team that is yet to lose a game in all of schoolboy football this season.