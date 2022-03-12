Tongues wagging as Carifta trial enters day two

Some special performances seem very much on the cards for today's second day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Carifta trial, after a series of explosive performances, particularly in the 100-metre dash on the first day of action at the National Stadium on Friday.

The likes of World Under-20 champion Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen and World Junior champion Sandrey Davison of St Catherine were among those who threw down the gauntlet, with a few rivals responding in like manner, much to the delight of the handful of spectators in the grandstand.

Action on the second day of the three-day trial, which is being used to select the Jamaica team for the 49th Carifta Games, is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am, with the much-anticipated 100m finals set for 5:40 pm.

The Jamaicans are seeking to defend their Carifta Games title at the championships on home soil over the Easter weekend, April 16-18, having topped the medal tables at the three-day championships for the last 34 years (between 1985 and 2019).

After the field and middle-distance events whetted the spectators appetites, the country's rising sprint stars then brought the curtain down on the first day in fine style, with one fast time after another.

With only the winner from each heat sure to progress in the boys' Under-20 dash, Western Champion Deandre Daley of Herbert Morrison made his spot safe with an easy victory, clocking a new personal best 10.30s in 0.4 metres per second reading.

Davison was even more impressive, cruising to 10.32s in high-knee fashion in a 1.4 m/s wind reading.

Edwin Allen's Bryan Levell, who was a finalist at the senior championships last year, will also be a part of the final party, after a comfortable 10.39 clocking.

On the girls' side, World Under-20 champion Tina Clayton made certain of her spot with a season's best 11.39s recorded with no headwind.

However, Hydel High's Kerrica Hill responded shortly after with a new personal best 11.31s in a 1.0 m/s reading, ahead of her teammate Alana Reid (11.40).

The other Clayton sister, Tia, also cruised to win her heat in 11.41s.

Last year's ISSA/GraceKennedy Girls' Championship class four 100m winner Theianna Lee Terrelonge secured her spot in the girls' Under-17 100m final as the fastest qualifier, with a comfortable 11.73 in a negative 0.5 metres per second wind speed.

Shemonique Hazel (11.76s) of Hydel and St Jago's Bryanna Davis (12.03s) are also down to line-up in the final.

Shaquane Gordon of Calabar headlines the finalists for the boys' Under-17 100m final, after clocking 10.79s in a negative 0.2 m/s wind, with Gary Card (10.85s) of Wolmer's Boys', continuing his impressive form this season to also make the final.

Andrene Peart won the girls Under-17 1,500m in 4:54.10 minutes, just ahead of St Jago's Kedera Coombs (4:54.30), with Vere Technical's Ashara Frater (4:57.71) in third.

Yoshane Bowen of Maggotty High clocked 4:09.21 to win the boys' Under-17 1,500m ahead of Jamaica College's Tyrone Lawson (4:11.25) and Gage Buggam (4:14.90) of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS).

Holmwood Technical's Jody Ann Mitchell finished tops in the girls' Under-20 1,500m sweeping by rivals in the final 50m to stop the clock in 4:37.18 in what was a blanket finish.

Rickeisha Simms (4:37.50) of Edwin Allen and St Mary High's Shone Walters (4:37.51) were second and third, respectively.

On the boys' side, Jamaica College's J'Voughnn Blake stamped his class on the field, winning in 3:55.45, with STETHS' Adrian Nethersole (3:59.91) and Omarion Davis (4:01.04), also of Jamaica College, in third.

Earlier, Abigail Campbell led the qualifiers in the girls' Under-17 400m with 54.52 in heat two. The Vere Technical pair of Shevaughn Thomas (56.09s) and Ethorna Williams (56.83s) were the next best qualifiers.

The Kingston College pair of Tajh-Marques White (49.12s) and Marchino Rose (49.55s) were cool, calm and very much collected in winning heats two and three, respectively, to lead the qualifiers in the boys' Under-17 400m. Edwin Allen's Antonio Powell (50.30s) was the next best qualifier.

Top-ranked Kaylia Kelly (53.81s) of Vere Technical and Hydel's Oneika McAnnuff (54.23s) safely navigated their heats to progress to the final, with Dejona Simpson (55.10s) of Excelsior being the third-best qualifier from the girls' Under-20 400m run.

Shaemar Uter of Kingston College clocked a comfortable 46.99s in heat two to top the qualifiers from the boys' Under-20 event, with Delano Kennedy (47.63s) of Edwin Allen and Excelsior's Malachi Johnson (48.20s) also progressing.