Top seeds advance at All-Jamaica Tennis Championships

SEEDED players Roland “Randy” Phillips, Duainne Miller and Damion Johnson advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2021 All-Jamaica Tennis Championships following play in the men's open singles at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Sports Club on Monday night.

Evening showers also forced the postponement of a number of matches which were slated for yesterday. Among those games Dwayne Pagon and Jevan Hewitt also made progress to the quarter-finals.

Top seed Phillips defeated 17-year-old Jason Duval at love and love in the first round before gaining a walkover later in the night against James Sampson to book his passage to the quarter-finals.

Also, fourth-seeded Miller slammed Shane Allen 6-2, 6-1 to advance.

Former many-time men's open singles champion and number five seed Johnson outclassed Jevaughn Nembhard by 6-1, 6-1.

Johnson said after his win that he is hitting the ball nicely despite not having played any tournament for nearly two years.

In the women's open singles, Julie Madden crushed Margot Silvera in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 to advance into the second round.

Ricardo Livingston defeated Garen Williams in two tiebreaker sets 7-6 (7-3) and 7-6 (7-2) in the Class Two men's singles.

—Gerald Reid