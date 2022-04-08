Top shooters to take Trelawny range by storm

Trelawny Tactical Shooting Range in Martha Brae, on the outskirts of parish capital Falmouth, is set to come alive this weekend with the staging of its 6th anniversary shooting competition.

The two-day event, which gets underway on Saturday, is expected to intensify on Sunday's final day when the elite shooters from the Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) are expected to take centre stage.

Outside of the JRA, the Trelawny range is the only range in Jamaica that is approved by the International Pistol Shooting Confederation, the governing body for the sport of practical pistol shooting. It is also an Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA)-approved range.

Highly-rated match director and international range officer Charlton Vanriel, who is also events and planning coordinator at the range, said the range is equipped with qualified range officers and instructors to assist in both sport shooting and individuals authorised by the FLA for certification.

According to Vanriel, the range is ideally located to cater to the needs of licensed firearm holders in the western parishes and St Ann, who want to get involved in the sport to learn the art and help grow the sport in Jamaica, particularly in that end of island.

He also boasts of the warm atmosphere that awaits everyone as well as the top shooters and officials operating out of the Trelawny range.

“We have shooters like Garfield Williams and Josimar Clarke, who often go to the JRA and give seasoned shooters strong competition. We have a new female shooter in Florence Golding, who his highly touted to be a Super Sixer very soon. Rohan Wallace is one of the top range officers in the island; so what we are doing here is working,” Vanriel said.

He said the real competition will be on Sunday when the top shooters from the Mountain View Avenue-based JRA roll in.

Among them are Ryan Bramwell, Alrice Palmer, Greg Henry, Darin Richards, Alvin Amore, Sanjay Welsh, Desmond Prince, the ageless Anthony “TJ” Johnson, and Andrew Yap.

The female category is expected to be dominated by the high-flying Super Six shooters led by the diminutive forensic scientist Yeonie Campbell, and teammates Renee Richki, Sasha Mullings and Shayon Francis. However, the fast-rising Florence Golding could spring an upset.