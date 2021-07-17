Top-weighted Mahogany for Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame Stakes Trophy

Probably the four-best sprinters in the land at present — Mahogany, Father Patrick, God of Love , and Patriarch — are set to meet in the $2-million Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame Stakes Trophy feature event going six furlongs (1200m), the ninth of 10 races listed on the Hall of Fame race day at Caymanas Park today.

All four horses have faced either one or two of their rivals in the past, holding victories against each other at various distances. However, it will be the first time the big four will lock horns in the same race, which will make the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event a heated battle from start to finish.

Trained by Ian Parsard, Mahogany is set to carry top weight of 59.0kgs (130lb), and is allowing Fitzgerald Richards' God of Love 12lb at 53.5kgs (118lb); stable companion Father Patrick 20lb at 50.0kgs (110lb), due to the apprentice's claim, and Richards' Patriarch, the same 20lb at 50.0kgs due to the apprentice's claim as well.

The race is not limited to these four as the seasoned campaigner, Duke, who likes this distance, and the improving American-bred Eagle One will both have a say in the eventual outcome of this race.

Duke is not in the best of form of late, but if the going gets hot on the front-end he is the best candidate to upset the out-and-out sprinters, while Eagle One is poised to run well here based on the nature of the event. Eagle One can sit behind the leaders, and if they slip, don't be surprised if this importee makes a serious bid for victory.

Mahogany, who is probably not getting the acclaim he deserves, is truly a warrior. He is tough, versatile, and has the uncanny knack of knowing how to win. He made a winning return to competitive racing on June 21 with an authoritative victory by 4 ¾ lengths, covering the distance of six furlongs in a time of 1:13.3 minutes, backed by splits 23.0 x 46.2.

Even with the burden of top weight, Mahogany commands maximum respect as he is supremely talented and that might get him home. Dane Dawkins remains in the saddle for the fourth-consecutive time.

Father Patrick is two-from-six in 2020, with both of his victories coming at this distance. His first win came on January 16 when he defeated Duke by a length and a quarter in a time of 1:12.0 minutes. He then won the Lady Geeta Trophy by 2 ¾ lengths, beating recent winner Eroy and stable companion Double Crown in a time of 1:13.0 minutes.

On both occasions, Father Patrick was ridden by champion apprentice Oshane Nugent, but with Nugent out on suspension, Parsard has called on the services of apprentice Jordan Barrett to do riding honours. Father Patrick is primed to deliver the main challenge to his more decorated and touted stable companion, Mahogany.

God of Love was just beaten by stablemate Patriarch over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) on June 26, losing out by a short head. God of Love should relish the additional half a furlong. Although facing Mahogany and Father Patrick, God of Love could be a dangerous contender, especially with the bustling Dane Nelson remaining in the saddle.

Patriarch's credentials are well known as the current champion sprinter knows only one way to run and that is going to the front and making every post a winning one. Patriarch probably will not have an uncontested lead, which might be to his detriment. Yet, Patriarch will disturb all rivals with his speed. Apprentice Youville Pinnock replaces Dick Cardenas in the saddle.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Princess Statistic/Lady Budget/Treasure Train

Race 2) Bruce Wayne/Storm Princess/Baltusrol

Race 3) Lightning McQueen/Mr Ambassador/Another Commander

Race 4) Rohan Kabir/Jamai Raja/Master of Hall

Race 5) Casual Charm/Black River/Itsabeautifulday

Race 6) Mamacita/Talented Tony K/Super Glitterman

Race 7) Big Jule/She's My Destiny/Sudden Flight

Race 8) Artesia/Leo/Ballatelli

Race 9) Mahogany/God of Love/Father Patrick

Race 10) Baton Rouge/Sweet Majesty/Bern Notice