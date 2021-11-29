Tough going for Jamaicans at Pan American Junior Games in Cali

The Jamaican delegation is still awaiting their first medal after three full days of competition in six sporting events so far at the inaugural Pan American Junior Games in Cali, Colombia.

The Games started on Friday and Jamaicans have so far competed in squash, skateboarding, badminton, taekwondo, triathlon and swimming and will compete in women's weightlifting today when Gabrielle Henry will make her debut.

Jamaicans are scheduled to take part in 12 sporting disciplines at the Games, the most ever by a Jamaican team at a multi-sports championships.

Thalia Richardson was off to a good start at Centro de Events Pacifico, winning her first-round game in women's badminton in three sets but them lost in straight sets in the second round.

Richardson beat Leyenne Suheyli Schairer of Aruba 2-1 (15-21, 21-9, 21-14) and then lost to Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo Salazar 2-0 (21-12, 21-9) in the second round.

Shane Wilson lost 2-1 to Ecuador's Andy Jesus Baque Marcillo in the men's singles, dropping the first set 18-21, rallying to win the second 22-20, but losing in the third and deciding set 15-21.

Wilson and Richardson then paired up in the mixed doubles where they lost to Chile 1-2 (10-21, 21-19, 17-21).

In squash, Tahjia Lumley was beaten 3-0 in the first round of the men's singles at the Club Campestre de Cali, losing to Bolivia's Gabriel Harold Torrez Parcel 11-2, 11-4, 11-9.

There was disappointment in the triathlon held at Lake Calima when Gary Cooper was lapped in the swim section, the first of the three disciplines and had to stop, in keeping with the rules of the competition.

He had finished the swim section in 15 minutes 33 seconds, well behind the leaders who completed in under 10 minutes and was one of four competitors who did not complete the entire event.

Brandon Sealey was beaten in his first-round match in the men's taekwondo, losing 8-25 to Puerto Rico's Adrian Benitez Lopez in men's 58-68kg section.

Sixteen-year-old Joel Ricketts finished ninth in the final of the skateboarding at Skate Park Calida while Adanna Johnson trailed near the back of the field in the women's artistic gymnastics.

— Paul Reid