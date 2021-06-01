More distress!

TOKYO, Japan — With the governing Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) struggling to streamline logistics to get players here for a friendly series, there is a possibility that there could be a change to the original schedule.

President Michael Ricketts and his administration are under pressure to bring the pieces together as they seek to uphold their obligation to ensure that a squad, however thin, is in place to engage opponents over the next 10 days or so.

“There could also be some changes to the schedule of these three games, but we await further discussion with the Japan Football Association and our agent Mr [Winston] Clarke,” said the JFF boss.

Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore's 30-man squad suffered a blow late in the game when nine senior players pulled out, sighting various reasons from injuries to visa issues.

There have also been questions raised about the organisational and logistics savvy involved in process, a task surely made more difficult in a pandemic-influenced situation.

So, with only 10 players arriving in Tokyo on Monday and with uncertainty surrounding the arrival of others in time for Thursday's first match against the hosts in Sapporo on Thursday, there might be an adjustment of that fixture.

“With nine or 10 of our key players not here, it is going to be a challenge, so my suggestion would be that we either drop one game or try and push back [the schedule] by a day or two…but I still think we have the time where we could play one game every three days, and from a layman's perspective, that maybe could work. But, of course, that will depend on the technical staff'of all the units involved,” said Ricketts.

As things appear dim at this stage, he clings to hope that “things will work out and work out well”.

“We are currently in discussion with them [organisers and Japan Football Association] and they do understand the challenges we have because we never thought that we would have players turned back at the airport,” Ricketts noted.

In addition to losing some nine senior and other influential players even before the contingent departed Jamaica for Japan, six other English-based professionals were prevented from boarding their connection in Amsterdam en route to Tokyo after they were found to be without the Japan-specific method of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test results required for entry into Japan.

Ricketts said he hoped that there was not an issue of miscommunication to the six players scheduled to fly over to Japan via Amsterdam.

“We hoped not [that there was miscommunication] to the players. I understand they were told at the airport in Amsterdam that they needed a nasal swab [COVID-19 exam], but they presented test results from a nasal and oral swab, and they were turned away.

“Now they are getting their nasal swabs only to hopefully get on a flight tomorrow (today),” noted Ricketts.

It is said the English-based group of players — Blair Turgott, Kasey Palmer, Adrian Mariappa, Dillon Barnes, Liam Moore and Andre Gray — were said to have done tests using swabs from the dual method of the nostril and mouth, but Japan only accepts PCR tests done from the nostril.

Another player, Tyreek Magee, who travelled the Amsterdam en route from Jamaica and who is said to have possessed the appropriate negative COVID-19 test result using the Japanese specific method, did not arrive in Tokyo as scheduled on Monday for reasons unclear, but those in the know say they are confident that the Belgium-based attacker's situation “was no fault of his”.

“It is really unfortunate as we wanted as many players as possible and the Japan FA gave permission to bring as many as 30 players, so we would have named 30 for different reasons. But as it is now, we are still hoping for the best as our real reason for being here is to get some practice and for the coach to look at some of these players and hopefully that will happen,” Ricketts said.

Head Coach Whitmore had originally named 30 players for the three friendly matches — the first against hosts Japan on Thursday, June 3 in Sapporo; followed four days later on Monday, June 7 against Serbia in Kobe. Both games fall within the Fifa window for international matches.

The Boyz also managed to secure a third match against the Japan Olympic team slated for Saturday, June 12 in Nagoya, but doubts linger as to whether this match will happen in the fluid situation.

It is currently a wait-and-see if all three games will be played or if the original schedule will be kept.

With nine influential players opting out for a range of reasons — including Ravel Morrison, Andre Blake, Bobby Reid, Kemar Lawrence, Michael Hector, Alvas Powell, Lamar Walker and Shamar Nicholson — Whitmore's squad was at the last minute whittled down, which blind-sided the coach who is now forced to manage three matches with bare bones.

Meanwhile, on their arrival at Tokyo's Narita International Airport on Monday evening, the Jamaicans were subjected to a gruelling five hours inside going through red tape, firstly awaiting clearance to proceed and then to the phase which required a mountain of paperwork and to eventual COVID-19 testing.

All members of the arriving party of 23 on Monday returned negative COVID-19 tests.

The original plan had the Boyz flying by charter for the first game in Sapporo yesterday morning, but the group remains holed up at the Hilton Narita until the next move can be determined by stakeholders.

Japan is experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19 and faces mounting pressure at home to call off the 2020 Olympic Games scheduled for its capital, Tokyo, from July 23 to August 8, but organisers are defiantly pressing ahead.