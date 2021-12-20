Travis Ebanks, JPA director, chairman of Athletes' Commission, called to the Bar

THE name Travis Ebanks is known in the world of para sports as a director of the Jamaica Paralympic Association and chairman of its Athletes' Commission and will be, from henceforth, known also in legal circles as an attorney-at-law.

Ebanks was recently called to the Jamaica Bar during virtual proceedings, which have become common in the administration of justice with the advent of the pandemic.

Ebanks, in commenting after his calling, said: “Words can't explain the excitement and joy to describe this moment. Law is indeed a noble profession and I'm very much grateful for all those who played a part in me making it into this profession.”

Having a keen interest in advocacy, Ebanks intends to make the courts his first port of call on his legal journey, of which his calling to the Bar is the beginning. “This is just the start of it and it's my desire to make an impact in this profession while, at the same time, be[ing] a source of encouragement and motivation to those who need that little push to rise to their full potential, and especially my fellow members of the disability community,'' he said.

President of the Jamaica Paralympic Association, Christopher Samuda, in lauding the achievement of Ebanks remarked: “Travis represents quintessentially the self-motivation, aspiration and inspiration model which the Paralympic Association encourages our athletes to be and become as they self-actualise in sport and transition purposefully to a successful career in life after sport.”

Ebanks, a badminton athlete and gold medallist in the unified men's double event at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games, has set the bar high for both Paralympic and Olympic athletes and has used education to demonstrate that one can continue to compete as an athlete successfully on the international stage while becoming a qualified professional.

JPA boss Samuda, in expressing pride in Ebanks's achievement, said: “A good education is the base of the pyramid of the university of life and equips you on the journey to its pinnacle; and Travis, my brother in law, having achieved the foundation will no doubt elevate himself to a successful career as Counsel.”

Several athletes who have competed in regional para games and at the Paralympic games are currently pursuing studies at The University of the West Indies. Among that cohort is a PhD candidate.

Ebanks's charge to his fellow athletes will always be relevant: “We are the future. We must take charge today to lead tomorrow,” he declared.