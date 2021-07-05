Trevor's Choice to pip Capturemyship in Overnight Allowance feature

The down in classes Trevor's Choice and Capturemyship headline a field of 10 runners to contest the three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance call for the Charles Hussey OD Trophy feature at Caymanas Park today.

Trevor's Choice and Capturemyship last met on March 30 of this year in an Open Allowance event going five furlongs (1000m) straight, the same distance as this race. In that race, Capturemyship finished in second place, while Trevor's Choice came home in sixth position, after being bumped at the start. The race was won by Duke in a quick 58.2 seconds.

Capturemyship hasn't been in a competitive race since but has been working fairly well for his re-entry. Runs well when fresh and from this convenient outside draw at 10, Capturemyship can return on a winning note.

Trevor's Choice, on the other hand, has had one race under his girth since. Trevor's Choice competed in the six-and-a-half-furlong Saint Cecilia Cup and finished in second place behind Horse of the Year Nipster in a time of 1:19.2 minutes.

Trevor's Choice has worked well coming into this race, galloping four furlongs in 48.4 alongside stalemate True AL Sky on June 27. In present company, Trevor's Choice could fight this out successfully.

The race is by no means limited to these two runners. The likes of Ras Emanuel, Laban, Salvation and Universal Boss can all put in good efforts to challenge for top honours.

The race is the ninth and final event on the programme with a post time of 5:30 pm. First post is at 12:45 pm.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Hecandance/Devine Lexie/Awesome Glitter

Race 2) Bin Laden/Lion's Den/Mister A

Race 3) Drone Strike/Alhamdulillah/Royal Vibes

Race 4) Sniper Man/Sweet N Smart/D's Choice

Race 5) Ballon d'Or/Nasdaq Princess/Top Eagle

Race 6) Sure Curlin/Ianzha Links/Badgyalriri

Race 7) Make Up Artist/Rum With Me/Glock

Race 8) Artesia/Khai Alexis/Golden Blood

Race 9) Capturemyship/Trevor's Choice/Universal Boss