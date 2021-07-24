Trevor's Choice tipped to lead the field in Overnight Allowance

After four starts this season without a victory, Trevor's Choice , from the in-form barn of trainer Alford Brown, should now set the record straight and lead home rivals in the top-rated three-year-old and upward Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event at Caymanas Park today.

Trevor's Choice was expected to earn his first win for the year on last when stepping down to this level on July 5 over the five straight (1,000m) course, but the five-year-old dark bay horse was just beaten by three parts of a length by Salvation in a quick 58.2.

Prior to that effort, the fleet-footed Trevor's Choice was again beaten into second place, this time by Horse of the Year Nipster when travelling six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) on May 15. Trevor's Choice went down by three lengths in a time of 1:19.2.

Based on those two runs, and if everything goes well for Trevor's Choice here, this five-and-a-half furlong (1,100m) event should not be a race. Shane Ellis will ride with top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb).

The race is positioned as the ninth event on the 10-race programme with a post time of 5:05 pm. First race is at 12:15 pm.

Should Trevor's Choice not be in the running mood, the likes of Victory Turn, Solid Approach and Capturemyship could put in strong bids for top honours.

Victory Turn weakened out of contention on last, finishing in 10th by 15 lengths behind God of Love over this distance on June 7. However, since that unexpected run, Victory Turn has been catching birds at exercise in the mornings, signalling her intentions for this $1-million event.

On July 10, Victory Turn galloped three furlongs (600m) in a very fast 34.4 and a week later the five-year-old American-bred bay mare galloped four furlongs (800m) in 48.1. Those two gallops were the fastest time done by any horse over the distances. Javaniel Patterson rides for trainer Gary Crawford.

After a third-placed finish in the class above, American-bred Solid Approach steps down here to compete and in good nick as well. Solid Approach racked up three-consecutive victories before going down to Duke and Capturemyship over the straight on March 30. The Robert Pearson trainee had worked 59.4 alongside Adore Brilliance over the straight on June 7 and should report well for battle for this race. Omar Walker remains in the saddle.

Capturemyship was not disgraced on last when finishing fourth behind Salvation, Trevor's Choice and Drummer Boy over the straight. Trained by Gregory Forsyth and to be ridden by Anthony Thomas, Capturemyship should strip fitter and given his running style, can make a bold bid.

Also on tap are the Al Gopie Memorial Cup and the Jamaica Jockeys' Guild Trophy feature races.

The Al Gopie Memorial, the fifth event, is a native-bred four-year-old and upward maiden condition race going down the straight course. The top contenders are Take Two, Lady Bastipur, Sheer Beauty and Nina Dorada.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Jockey's Guild, the 10th and final event on the card, is a four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance V call over seven furlongs (1,400m). Silent Cat, Above Hall Links and Danny Spud should fight out the finish.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Bay Commander/First Selection/Ridewiththemob

Race 2) Ashley's Glory/one Squeeze/Free Addi

Race 3) Golden Blood/Mine That Cat/Ring Charmer

Race 4) Stallwalkin'girl/Pakman/Awesome Aviator

Race 5) Take Two/Lady Bastipur/Sheer Beauty

Race 6) Versatile Vision/Adore Brilliance/Elitist

Race 7) Badgyalriri/Moonova/Taurus Boy

Race 8) Buff Bay/Hilly's Vision/Leoeo

Race 9) Trevor's Choice/Solid Approach/Capturemyship

Race 10) Danny Spud/Above Hall Links/Silent Cat