Trevor's Choice romps to maiden win of the season

TREVOR'S Choice didn't have to wait any longer as the Alford Brown trainee earned his first win of the season after defeating rivals in the $1-million top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance call over five and a half furlongs (1,100m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by Shane Ellis, Trevor's Choice got himself into a good position at the start of the race as he chased Victory Turn (Javaniel Patterson) navigating the half mile (800m) turn. Approaching the distance, Trevor's Choice pulled alongside Victory Turn before surging to the front, full of running in deep stretch.

Although shortening a bit on the lead inside the final furlong (200m) of the race, Trevor's Choice had done more than enough and held on by a half-length from the fast-finishing Solid Approach (Omar Walker) to win the three-year-old and upward event. Victory Turn was third.

Bred by Blue Pepsi Lodge out of the War Marshall mare Queen Adira, Trevor's Choice ran the distance in 1:07.0.

Meawhile trainers Gary Subratie and Jason DaCosta, and jockeys Dane Dawkins and Dick Cardenas won two races on the 10-race pogramme.

Dawkins and Subratie teamed up with Golden Blood to win the third race over one mile (1,600m) and Moonova in the seventh race over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

DaCosta saddled Elitist (Anthony Thomas) in the sixth race over six furlongs (1,200m) and Above Hall Links (Dick Cardenas) in the 10th and final event – the Jamaica Jockeys' Guild Trophy feature event over seven furlongs (1,400m). Cardenas's other winner was Ashley's Glory in the second race for trainer Steven Todd.

The co-feature event – The Al Gopie Memorial Cup over five furlongs straight – was won by first-timer Stevie The Great. Stevie The Great, owned and trained by Colin Ferguson and ridden by Matthew Bennett, won by five lengths in a time of 1:00.3.

Racing continues next Saturday.