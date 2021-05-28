Triple jumper Ricketts seeks back-to-back Diamond League wins

Jamaica's World Championships silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts will be seeking back-to-back wins when she competes in the women's triple jump at Friday's second leg of the Wanda Diamond League at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Ricketts won the event at Sunday's opening Diamond League meeting in Gateshead, England, and another win today would help her improve her lead in the event race.

Also down to compete are Kimberly Williams in the triple jump, World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Natoya Goule.

The women's triple jump is expected to be one of the better events on the schedule with the in-form Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, who jumped the second best distance ever (15.43m at a meeting in Spain just last week expected to start as the favourite to win today.

Also adding to the depth and quality of the competition are Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen, the sixth best ever in history, Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan, also in the top 10 and Ilha Saladukha of Ukraine.

Both Jamaicans — Ricketts (14.63m) and Williams (14.62m) — are in the top five so far this year and are expected to perform better Friday in the heat of Doha after Sunday's rainy and cold conditions in England.

After opening her 100m season on Sunday, Fraser-Pryce is expected to improve on the 11.51 seconds (-3.1m/s) and is expected to battle with Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou and American Javianne Oliver for the victory.

American world leader Sha' Carrie Richards, who lost for the first time this season in England, was down to compete but withdrew.

Goule looks to be approaching top form after a fast 600m on the road in Boston on Sunday and will be gunning for her second Diamond League win and first since 2014 when she won at the Icahn Stadium in New York.

Goule has a season's best 2:00.92 minutes and looks poised to run faster Friday as she goes up against Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson and American Hanna Green, the only two women in the field who have run under 2:00.00 minutes already this year.

The men's 400m hurdles race, which will feature the top-three men so far this year, should also produce outstanding competition with Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands taking on 'home boy' Abderrahman Samba, world leader Rai Benjamin, the ever-improving Brazilian Alison dos Santos and the American Kenneth Selmon.

The top-three men all ran their personal bests at the same meet in California on May 9. Benjamin clocked 47.13 seconds to win, McMaster, who is conditioned by Jamaican Lennox Graham, ran his national record 47.50 seconds and dos Santos set his national record 47.68 seconds.