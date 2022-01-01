Trophies galore on New Year's Day at Caymanas Park

BEST Daughter Ever is expected to figure in the recent Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy again over one mile but the Vincent Atkinson trainee failed to land a blow and finished down the track in eighth place by 11 ½ lengths, behind Oneofakind, on December 18.

However, the five-year-old grey mare now gets an opportunity for redemption as she faces an easier task against rivals in the $1-million Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Fan Appreciation Day Trophy at Caymanas Park today.

The three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) is the ninth event on the 10-race card, with a post time of 4:20 pm. First race is at 11:45 am.

Best Daughter Ever ( He's Had Enough–Family First) should have no problem handling the circular course, having won at the distance twice in her career. Best Daughter Ever won at the distance on July 12, 2020 by 2 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:57.1, and then on August 21 of last year she won by 7 ½ lengths in a time of 1:57.4, coming off an 11-month break.

Best Daughter Ever should turn up here in good nick and, despite being up in scale at a joint top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb), is the firm choice for putting away rivals.

The Gary Subratie pair of Supreme Soul and Awesome Treasure should be the main challengers to Best Daughter Ever.

Supreme Soul, the 2019 Triple Crown winner, has not won a race in almost 18 months but he loves two-turn races, and this event represents his best opportunity for getting the proverbial monkey off his back. Supreme Soul has been racing often of late, admittedly, with his last effort just five days ago, but he is fit enough to fight out this race successfully.

Awesome Treasure has been struggling for some time but is very much comfortable among these and is expected to run her best race in a while. Awesome Treasure could win this one.

Also on tap are the McKay Security Sprint Trophy, the McKay Security Limited Trophy and the 2020 New Year's Day Trophy.

The McKay Security Sprint, a five-year-old and upward Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event over three and a half furlongs (700m), should see Chief of State, El Maestro and Paintthistownred fighting out for top honours.

Sir Arjun Babu, from the stables of Delroy Waugh, should be an easy winner in the McKay Security Limited Trophy, a claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

In the New Year's Day Trophy it should be a three-way tussle to the wire for the six and a half furlongs (1,300m) among Sweet Majesty, Baton Rouge and Prince Marshall.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Trevor's Choice/Weekend Jazz/Formal Gladiator

Race 2) Kholbear/My Time Now/Chennai Express

Race 3) Silver Fox/Traditional Boy/Fearless Man

Race 4) Smoke Haze/Born Diplomat/Trulicity

Race 5) Funometer/Awesome Rich/North London

Race 6) El Maestro/Chief of State/Paintthistownred

Race 7) Sir Arjun Babu/Ridewiththemob/Whatever

Race 8) Magical Mood/Moonova/King's Magician

Race 9) Best Daughter Ever/Supreme Soul/Awesome Treasure

Race 10) Prince Marshall/Baton Rouge/Sweet Majesty