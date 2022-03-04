TT boss says CRTTF Championship 'very important' for Jamaica

Jamaica will be participating in the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) 2022 Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba.

Competition was slated to begin on Wednesday, March 3, two days after the Jamaican delegation arrived in the neighbouring Spanish-speaking country.

President of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA) Andrew Lue said the championship presents a great opportunity for national players.

“Our participation in these games is very important for Jamaica as it is a qualifying event for the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Panam Championships and subsequently the ITTF World Championships,” said Lue.

Lue also expressed thanks to the team sponsors, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) and Western Sports.

“The JTTA is immensely appreciative of the much-needed sponsorship received from the JOA, air fare and playing gear, and Western Sports Limited, playing equipment, who are our only sponsors for this event,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Novelette Harris, the JOA's member relations manager, said: “We are pleased that the JTTA athletes are able to participate in this event given their challenges over the past two years posed by the COVID-19 pandemic; and that we were able to fund their travel and provide apparel for the competition. We look forward to a good showing by the team and wish them every success.”

The country will be represented in the men's and women's team events, men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles and, of course, the men's and women's singles.

The male members of the team are Kane Watson, Peter Moo-Young, Mark Phillips and Christopher Marsh, while the female athletes are Solesha Young, Tsenaye Lewis, Gianna Lewis and Jannel Blake. The athletes are accompanied by coaches Sandra Riettie and Dale Parham and team manager Sean Wallace.