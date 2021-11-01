Twenty20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup standingsMonday, November 01, 2021
|
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Sunday’s matches (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate).
Group 1
Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
England 3 3 0 0 6 3.948
South Africa 3 2 1 0 4 0.210
Australia 3 2 1 0 4 -0.627
Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 2 -0.350
West Indies 3 1 2 0 2 -1.598
Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 -1.069
Group 2
Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
Pakistan 3 3 0 0 6 0.638
Afghanistan 3 2 1 0 4 3.097
New Zealand 2 1 1 0 2 0.765
Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.287
India 2 0 2 0 0 -1.609
Scotland 2 0 2 0 0 -3.562
Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy