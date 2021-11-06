Two fields removed from daCosta Cup list

Two fields — Orchard in Hopewell, Hanover, and Clarendon College in Spalding — have been removed from the list of venues that will host first-round games in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Jamaica (ISSA) daCosta Cup schoolboy football competition, the Jamaica Observer was told.

Both fields were among those that would host games in Zone B and E, respectively, for the competition that will see a new format where there will be no 'home and away' matches in the first round, but games will be played at secured venues where fans will be shut out in a bid to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, ISSA says.

Linvern Wright, chairman of daCosta Cup Committee, told a virtual meeting of coaches and managers on Wednesday the changes were necessary as both grounds were found to be insecure and would not be able to help maintain the protocols.

“We have had to be adjusting as we go along,” Wright said. “We have to take our lead from the meetings that we have had with government, the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Local Government as well as the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM)”, he told Wednesday's meeting.

“We have been in dialogue with all the concerned parties and we have been considering we cannot use Orchard again, and we have moved games to WesPow Park,” Wright added.

WesPow Park, located Tucker, St James, is the home of Montego Bay United.

Also, the organisers were forced to move games away from Clarendon College, but said they were still trying to find a suitable grounds, along with Glenmuir High to play first-round games in the zone.

“We have to be guaranteeing the authorities that we are doing every single thing to ensure that spectators will not be coming to games and that we can secure the venues in such a way that we minimise any probability of the transmission of COVID-19 as that is the big thing,” he said.

Keith Wellington, president of ISSA, warned that tardiness such as teams not showing up on time for games will be punished with games being forfeited.

The 'away team' is expected to be at venue 90 minutes before the start of games, while 'home teams' will be given access to the venue 75 minutes before game time, while match officials are required to show up 60 minutes before kick off.

If the away team shows up 30 minutes or more after their scheduled time, the game will be called off and the team would lose points.