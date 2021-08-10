Two-goal hero Alexander grateful for win

Two late goals from Asprellia Alexander helped Tivoli Gardens secure a crucial win over Harbour View in their quest for a spot in the top six of the Jamaica Premier League last Saturday.

Tivoli Gardens had taken a first-half lead when Kemar Flemmings had put them ahead from the penalty spot, just before the half-hour mark. But even after going a man down when Tarick Ximines was given a second yellow card just three minutes after the restart, Harbour View drew level through their talisman Oquassa Chong in the 59th minute.

The game was resting on a knife's edge when Alexander, who was introduced in the 66th minute for Earon Elliot, grabbed the points for his team with goals in the 89th and 90+5 minutes.

It was only the first league game this season for the teenager.

“Coach told me to come on and press the back line and go down the line and square them, but I got a couple chances and I just put my chances away,” he explained.

Hovering in the lower half of the tables ahead of the start of the game, a win was the ideal result for Tivoli, moving the West Kingston-based team to nine points, just three off leaders Portmore United.

“We were training hard to get these three points. These were a must three points, that's why we came out and got it done,” said Alexander.

He almost missed his first opportunity after he appeared to overrun the ball, but was able to maintain his composure and finish from three yards out.

“I was eager to put it in and I got the second chance and finished it,” he said with a smile.

Tivoli Coach Phillip Williams knows the quality of Alexander, having coached him at the high school level.

“I know Asprellia for about five years now, I have been coaching from that time from Manning Cup days. We promoted him earlier in the week based on what we saw from him in training. He follows instructions in terms of tactical change and I gave him his instructions and he really delivered,” said a pleased Williams.

— Dwayne Richards