MISSION 33 is almost complete as Kingston College (KC) on Friday surged to a massive 63-point lead entering today's final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium.

It was also a day that saw two splendid records established as Jaydon Hibbert of KC dismantled the Class One triple jump and Camperdown High's Roshawn Clarke erased the Class One 400m hurdles previous best time.

But after 21 finals and a further 21 on the final day, KC raced to 201 points and hold what appears to be an unassailable lead. Jamaica College (JC) are second on 138.33 points.

Former champions Calabar High with 81 points are third and locked in a real battle with St Jago on 67 points for that third spot. Edwin Allen with 43 points complete the top five.

With no further mishaps in the sprint medley and 4x400 relays, KC are poised to regain the Mortimer Geddes trophy they last won in 2019.

Up to press time the semi-finals of the sprint hurdles were yet to be completed, but the boys from North Street are expected to dominate these obstacle races based on early season form.

KC were led by 17-year-old Hibbert, the 2021 World Under-20 triple jump silver medallist now hunting his second victory having won the long jump on Thursday.

He cut the sand at 16.66m with his very first jump and from then the contest was over. The previous record was 16.39 set in 2016 by JC's Obrien Wasome.

Meanwhile, Clarke clocked 49.50 and lowered Javier Brown's mark of 49.86 established last year and looks to have a bright future in the event.

In the first final of the day, the Class Three long jump, JC's Michael-Andre Edwards stole victory with a favourable wind of +3.5 mps in his 6.55m. Hot favourite Courtney Kinglock of KC was second with 6.16m (-0.2), with St Jago's Deandre Jennings third with 5.94m (+4.6). KC picked up five more points as Amani Phillips grabbed fourth spot with 5.89m.

So, after that final, the tone was set as KC raced to 143 and opened up a 42-point advantage over JC who were on 101 points.

Gianni Henry won the steeplechase Open, leading from gun to tape in 6:10.78 minutes, while his teammate Darnel Edwards struggled home for two valuable points in seventh spot.

But it was JC that came out better than expected as they garnered 11 points also courtesy of Nellie Ambriton (6:25.33) and Omarion Davis (6:46.92) in second and fifth, respectively.

KC continued their relentless march to the title, capturing the pole vault open as Jafar Moore leapt 4.00m for gold.

Nicholai Blossom of JC was second in 3.60m, just ahead of third-place Mark Phillips of Wolmer's Boys' with 3.40m. Lebron James of JC got sixth ahead of KC's Courtney Hanchard.

By the completion of the 400m hurdles for classes two and one, KC had opened up a massive 63-point lead, picking up 25 points in both events compared to JC's three points.

In Class One, Camperdown's Roshawn Clarke made amends for his defeat at the Carifta Games Trials with a stunning record run of 49.50, repelling the double challenge of KC's Rayon Campbell (50.54) and Antonio Forbes (51.48).

In Class Two, Daniel Wright of Excelsior won in 52.83 ahead of Calabar's Zacre Braham with 53.31. But KC picked up 10 crucial points finishing third and fifth with Jordan Mowatt and Merrick Richards.

JC got three points courtesy of Deandre Gayle and Princewell Martin finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

Earlier, KC continued to outnumber JC on the track as they qualified four runners compared to two from JC in the 200 metres.

In Class Three, KC's Nyron Wade failed to show for his semis but his teammate Shavaughn Brown qualified with the second-fastest time of 23.58 behind Tavaine Stewart of Herbert Morison in 23.54.

Calabar's Nickecoy Bramwell looked relaxed in qualifying with 24.00. JC had no runners in the final.

In Class Two, JC's 100m champion Mark Anthony Miller was quickest into the final with 22.10 and will have a showdown with KC's 400m champion Marcinho Rose who won his semi-final in 22.47. But Omarion Barrett of Steer Town will have something to say about the outcome as he cruised into the final with 22.17.

Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen looked very easy in qualification and eased to 21.14, which was the fastest in the Class One 200m.

The 400m champion Gregory Prince of St Jago won his semis in 21.34, setting the stage for an epic battle on Saturday.

KC will have two runners in the final in Adrian Kerr and Shavin Hector-Charles, while Deandre Watkin of JC also advanced.

Kobe Lawrence threw a massive 19.19m and led all qualifiers into the Class One shot put final. Christopher Young of Edwin Allen threw 17.53m and KC's Altwayne Bedward heaved 17.10m. JC will have two in the final as Shamar Reid with 16.58m also advanced.

JC are expected to garner big points in the 800m, and the super-talented J'Voughnn Blake made an attempt at the Class One record but fell short as he raced the clock.

The outgoing JC captain stopped the clock at 1:49.00, which was outside the existing mark of 1:48.58. He has gone faster this season. Blake's teammate Handal Roban also won the semis in 1:51.96. KC's Giovouni Henry (1:53.75) is also into the final as is Tafar-Hi Hinds (1:55.14) of St Jago.

Fogo Road High's Franklyn Taylor was fastest into the Class Two 800m final, clocking 1:59.76 while Rashid Green of STETHS looked relaxed with a lot in reserve in winning his semi-final in 2:01.08. JC's Class Three champion Tyrone Lawson advanced to the final with 2:01.69 while KC's Brian Kiprop just failed to make it.

In Class Three, red-hot favourite Nahashon Ruto of KC toyed with his opponents and won narrowly in 2:06.72 ahead of JC's Samuel Creary who did 2:06.73. KC will also have another representative as Jevonne Robinson enters the final with the fastest time of 2:05.00.

Boys’ Points Standing



1) Kingston College 201

2) Jamaica College 138.33

3) Calabar High 81

4) St Jago High 67

5) Edwin Allen High 43

6) Wolmer’s Boys’ School 36

7) St Elizabeth Technical 29

8) Herbert Morrison Technical 20.33

9) Excelsior High 20

10) Manchester High 18

11) Camperdown High 15

11) St Catherine High 15

13) Maggotty High 13

13) Muschett High 13

13) Clarendon College 13

13) Petersfield High 13

17) Ferncourt High 10

18) Port Antonio High 9

18) Cornwall College 9

20) B B Coke High 3

20) Rhodes Hall High 3

22) Campion College 2.33

23) Happy Grove High 2

23) William Knibb Memorial 2

23) Spot Valley High 2

23) Bridgeport High 2

23) Bellefield High 2

28) Lacovia High 1