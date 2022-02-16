Two-man bobsleighers fall short, focus switches to four-man event

Two-man bobsleighers fall short, focus switches to four-man eventWednesday, February 16, 2022
|
Jamaica will switch its attention to the third and final bobsleigh event at the Winter Olympics, the four-man race, after ending their quest in the two-man version on Tuesday at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.
It was right back to work after the two-man competition ended Tuesday morning Jamaica time, with the first two of six practice runs for the four-man event set for just after 9:00 pm Jamaica time on Tuesday night.
Jamaica's team of driver Shanwayne Stephens and brakeman Nimroy Turgott finished 30th in the two-man bobsleigh, failing to qualify for the fourth run which sees only the top 20 sleds going after the medals on offer.
Yesterday they recorded a time of 1:01.54 seconds in their third run for a combined 3:04.12 seconds, well off the top 20 which would have guaranteed them a fourth run.
The third run was their slowest after they had started with 1:01.23 seconds, then had a 1:01.35 in the second run on Monday.
German sleds dominated the event winning all the medals on offer.
Stephens and Turgott will be joined by Rolando Reid and Ashley Watson for the series of practice runs before the four-man competitions starts on Friday night, Jamaica time.
— Paul Reid
