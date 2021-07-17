Ugandan weightlifter missing as Tokyo marks week to COVID-hit Olympics

Tokyo, Japan (AFP) — A Ugandan weightlifter disappeared from an Olympic training camp in Japan, leaving behind a note saying he wanted to find work, Japanese officials said Friday.

Authorities had been searching for Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, who failed to show up for a novel coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room, host city Izumisano said in a statement.

Ugandan sports officials said the athlete had recently found out he would not be able to compete at the Games because of a quota system.

A city official told AFP late Friday that a note had been found in Ssekitoleko's hotel room in which the athlete said he wanted to work in Japan and asked that his belongings be sent to his family in Uganda.

Surveillance cameras at a local train station appeared to show the athlete, who was believed to have bought a ticket to the city of Nagoya, officials added, though it was not immediately clear if he had travelled there or not.

Ssekitoleko was last seen shortly after midnight inside the hotel by a fellow athlete, the city said earlier.

He failed to take a required polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test by shortly after noon and the alarm was raised when he was not found in his hotel room.

Salim Musoke Ssenkungu, president of the Ugandan Weightlifting Federation, told AFP that Ssekitoleko had been training “very hard” for his first Olympic weightlifting competition, but was told this week that he would not be allowed to compete and had to return home.

“If someone is there in Japan and is assuming he is going to compete but then gets bad news, of course he is going to be upset,” Ssenkungu said.

The young athlete had recently won a bronze in the Africa Weightlifting Championships and was considered experienced, despite his youth, he added.

“He's not from a rich family so it took a lot of interest and energy from him to be successful,” Ssenkungu said.

Donald Rukare, president of the Uganda Olympic Committee, said officials had only just been informed about the disappearance.

“We are also trying to find out [what happened]. We are in contact with the team in Osaka,” he told AFP.

Uganda's delegation arrived in Japan last month, headed for a pre-Games training camp in Izumisano, in Osaka region.

But a coach tested positive on arrival, and other delegation members were subsequently asked to self-isolate, with a second member later testing positive.

Virus cases are rising in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency, and there is heavy scrutiny in Japan of infection risks linked to the Games.

Athletes and other Olympic participants are subject to strict rules, including regular testing and limits on their movement.

Teams in training camps are limited to their hotels and training sites and barred from moving around freely and interacting with local residents.

There have been claims, however, of some violations of the rules by Olympic participants and the Government said Friday it had asked organisers to investigate and punish anyone found to be flouting the regulations.

The Games open in a week's time, but spectators have been barred from all events in Tokyo and surrounding areas, and will be allowed into just a handful of venues outside the capital.

Feels like we're in prison

Dozens of teams are already in Japan — some at training camps dotted around the country, and others in the Olympic Village, where national flags have been hung on the buildings housing delegations.

However, Australian basketball star Liz Cambage announced her withdrawal over the mental health risks of staying in “terrifying” bubble conditions.

“No family. No friends. No fans. No support system outside of my team. It's honestly terrifying for me,” the four-time WNBA All-Star said in a statement.

British weightlifter Sarah Davies said living in the bubble felt like “prison”.

“We have what we call the prison yard,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram account as she walked on a stretch of pavement.

“So we can literally walk up and down this stretch between the hours of 7:00 am and 10:00 am, and that is the only time we're allowed outside,” she said.

“Genuinely, feels like we're in prison. But, hey, it is what it is...Welcome to Olympic Games, Covid edition.”

Olympic officials are also in Japan, including Bach who visited Hiroshima on Friday to mark the start of an “Olympic truce” that urges a worldwide halt to hostilities during the Games.

The visit sparked some controversy, with more than 70,000 people signing a petition opposing his trip and accusing Bach of using Hiroshima and Nagasaki “to promote the Olympics... even though it is being forced through despite opposition”.

Polls have shown most Japanese want to see the Games postponed or cancelled, though some recent polls showed opposition softening.

Bach has been meeting local officials in recent days and Japanese media said Friday he had asked the prime minister to consider allowing spectators into Olympic venues if the virus situation improves.

Up to 5,000 spectators are currently allowed at non-Olympic sporting events in Tokyo, despite the emergency.

But officials argue the Games is different because it involves multiple events happening simultaneously, posing a greater risk of crowds gathering and infection spreading.