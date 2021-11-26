Unbeaten D'Cup teams aim to keep winning run going

TUCKER, St James — Former champions Garvey Maceo High and Frome Technical High will defend perfect win records today when the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) daCosta Cup continues and as the race for places in the quarter-finals heats up.

Garvey Maceo will be going after a fifth-straight win in Zone F and Frome Technical will hope to win a fourth in Zone C and solidify their hold on their respective zones.

Garvey Maceo will face Foga Road High who are still in contention for one of the two spots, while Frome Technical will take on a badly struggling Rusea's High who are at the foot of the tables.

Also in Zone C, Manning's School and Petersfield High will meet in a game that could prove crucial to their quarter-final ambitions.

In Zone D, Manchester High can take over the lead on goal difference from Christiana High who will be idle this round.

The lion's share of the attention will be on the unbeaten teams however, and Garvey Maceo are expected to get the better of Foga Road High and race to 15 points.

The Merron Gordon-coached lads have conceded a single goal from their previous four games and will take on a team that has scored just two goals in their last two games, including a loss to Vere Technical.

Nine-time winners Vere Technical, who are in second place on seven points, could also do themselves some good with a win over last-place Kemps Hill High who have let in 13 goals in their four games.

The situation in Zone B promises to be close for the duration of the first round, as with two points separating the top three schools, no one can afford any slip-ups.

Frome Technical are in the driver's seat for now and a win today would give them some breathing room with both Manning's School and Petersfield High breathing down their necks.

With Frome Technical expected to get the better of Rusea's High, The Manning's vs Petersfield High game will be crucial for both teams and no quarter will be given or asked.

Manning's School have been able to rest for almost a week after their 2-2 draw with Rusea's High in Montego Bay, despite leading twice, while Petersfield High were held goal-less by Green Pond on Tuesday.

There is very little to choose from between the teams who are tied on points and goal-difference, and while Manning's School have scored more goals, Petersfield High have conceded fewer.

Manchester High will be gunning for a third-straight victory after being held 0-0 in their opening game and have scored nine goals in the following two.

Their opponents Alston High, on the other hand, are yet to score a single goal and have allowed 15.

Meanwhile, there will be mini play-offs in four of the eight zones to ensure that schools get sufficient games in the first round.

Zones C, E, F and G all have six or fewer teams and would play fewer games and so the organisers have arranged for more games to be played after the first round has been concluded.

Only the top four from each of the four zones will qualify for the mini play-offs with the top two from each zone to be included in the 16 teams that will advance to the quarter-finals.

Only the teams that advance from the first round will be guaranteed more games as the four winners of the quarter-final ties will play for the daCosta Cup and the teams that lose will get to go for the Ben Francis Knockout trophy.

Today's games

Zone B

1:15 pm — Manning's vs Petersfield – Llandilo

3:30 pm — Godfrey Stewart vs Green Island High –Llandilo

3:00 pm — Frome Tech vs Rusea's High — West Pow Park

Zone D

1:15 pm — deCarteret vs Holmwood Technical High – Manchester

3: 30 pm — Belair High vs Bellefield High – Manchester

3:00 pm — Alston High vs Manchester High – Kirkvine

Zone F

1:15 pm — Vere Technical High vs Kemps Hill High – Foga Road

3: 30 pm — Foga Road High vs Garvey Maceo High – Foga Road

3:00 pm — Central High vs Old Harbour High– Garvey

Zone H

3:00 pm — St Mary High vs Brown's Town High – Drax Hall

— Paul Reid