Uncapped players among 16 selected for CWI white-ball camp

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Two uncapped players are among 16 named by Cricket West Indies (CWI) for a two-week white-ball camp that will focus on improving the game of West Indies players ahead of two major global events — the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to be played in India.

All-rounder Nyeem Young and middle-order batsman Keacy Carty will join more experienced players at the camp to be held at Coolidge Cricket Ground here from Thursday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 13.

Young was a member of the West Indies Rising Stars squad at the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup, and has also played for Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League. Carty has been a consistent member of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad for the last five years. He was Player of the Match in the final of the 2016 ICC U19 World Cup won by the West Indies.

The other players for the camp, which will be held at Coolidge Cricket Ground, the new home of Cricket West Indies in Antigua, are Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, and Nial Smith.

“The camp will be a chance for us to do some work with players in the white-ball formats, players who might have a chance to play in the coming white-ball teams later this year,” Head Coach Phil Simmons said.

“The most important thing is that we will be doing things in the camp that we have not been doing well, such as rotating strike, sweeping, and playing spin better. It's about working on things that we're not 100 per cent at yet. We have several players at IPL [Indian Premier League] who will be working at their games as well, so we're working with the players here to make sure they keep up the standard and improve.”

He said the camp would also give the newcomers a chance to see what is expected of them if they get to the level of representing the West Indies.

“Keacy Carty was a reserve for the team which toured India in February. If there was any reason why players couldn't go, he was the next batsman in line. He is one of the players we have looked at before. Nyeem Young is one of the potentially good, young all-rounders we have around the Caribbean,” Simmons said.

CWI said the camp will help preparation not only for the T20 World Cup later this year and the Cricket World Cup in 2023, but also for the West Indies' 2022 schedule, with home and away tours all featuring white-ball cricket.

In late May, West Indies will travel to the Netherlands for the first-ever three-match One Day International Series between the two teams, to be followed by the rescheduled three-match ODI Series against Pakistan which was postponed in December.

These fixtures form part of the ICC ODI Super League, where teams will have the opportunity to amass points to try and secure one of the top seven places, excluding hosts India, so as to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

West Indies will then be hosting tours by Bangladesh, India and New Zealand, with all three series featuring white-ball matches. CWI said details of these tours will be announced in the coming weeks.