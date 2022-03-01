Under-20 Girlz Coach disappointed with Guatemala defeat

Head Coach Xavier Gilbert is optimistic that his young Reggae Girlz team can execute more efficiently, particularly in the final third, if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the Fifa Women's Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica later this year.

Gilbert's sentiments came after a substandard showing resulted in an opening 0-1 loss to Guatemala at the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic.

In assessing Saturday's fixture Gilbert admitted that the performance fell below expectations as his team, of largely overseas-based players, not only lacked cohesion but was also wasteful in front of goal and, as result, paid for their profligacy against the Central Americans.

Substitute Maria Contreras, on getting the game's solitary goal in the 90th minute, also spared Guatemala's blushes as Reggae Girlz goalkeeper Liya Brooks denied them a 67th-minute penalty.

That outcome subjected the young Reggae Girlz to the foot of Group H alongside Cuba, who were beaten 2-1 by Haiti in the other encounter.

“It's tough to start off the tournament not getting anything out of the game. I thought we should have at least left with a point because we got a number of opportunities, especially in the first half, but unfortunately we weren't able to get anything out of it,” Gilbert told the Jamaica Observer.

“The performance in and of it wasn't the best, however, it was the first game so there were lots of nerves and it was their first time playing together. So, we take into account the fact that some players had a decent game and we are hopeful that we can bounce back from this,” he added.

Gilbert's hope of bouncing back is built on the fact that the issue of poor finishing and, by extension, decision-making were addressed during a one-hour training session on Sunday, while players accepted responsibility for their respective performances with a commitment to deliver better going forward.

The young Reggae Girlz had an opportunity to prove as much as they were scheduled to face Cuba at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal at 3:00 pm Jamaica time on Monday. Haiti and Guatemala were also set to meet in the feature contest of the double-header.

“We try to address the missed opportunities and the decision-making so hopefully what we worked on today [Sunday] will work in tomorrow's [Monday's game]. The most important thing is that we make the most of our opportunities, so we will see how it goes,” Gilbert noted.

“Cuba are also coming off a defeat and want to register some points as well, so that in itself alone is going to make it another tough encounter. But, hopefully, we can execute better than what we did in our last game and score some goals and try to keep a clean sheet,” he stressed.

A win against the Cubans would put the Jamaicans back in the running to secure one of three spots from the group to the next round.

However, Gilbert's side suffered another setback with one of its most experienced players in Captain Peyton McNamara, who was injured in Saturday's game, set to miss Monday's class and uncertainty surrounding a possible return for the final group game against Haiti on Wednesday.

“That and losing the first game are two huge setbacks for us. However, once we can put on a better showing we can take the three points from Cuba, and I believe from there we can still top the group – depending on how the other game goes. So, we are still pressing for that,” said Gilbert.

Finishing tops in Group H would see the young Reggae Girlz drawing a widely perceived lesser opponent in Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao or Suriname for the round of 16 which much like the quarter-finals and semi-finals, is a single-match direct elimination.

The two finalists and third-place finisher will join host nation Costa Rica as Concacaf representatives at the World Cup scheduled for August 10-28.

“I'm confident that we can bounce back and I'm confident in the unit that is here to represent Jamaica,” Gilbert declared.

“They [the players] are committed to the task and they had their own meetings and discussions as it relates to their approach to the game and the tournament overall, and that in itself shows a great deal of maturity – which is major positive for us going forward,” the tactician ended.

Squad: Maliah Atkins, Serena Mensah, Alexis Wright, Javanae Jones, Alexia Spencer, Peyton McNamara, Shaneil Buckley, Daihla Whyte, Andrene Smith, Zoe Vidaurre, Christina Salmon, Chantelle Parker, Anabel Moore, Kameron Simmonds, Mia Mitchell, Davia Richards, Liya Brooks, Shania Harris, Theanna Burnett, Nevillegail Able