Universal Tennis teams up with Tennis Jamaica

TENNIS Jamaica and Universal Tennis have announced a new partnership to grow the game of tennis in Jamaica.

It is Universal Tennis's mission is to grow the sport of tennis by connecting players globally through level-based play, innovative events, and a digital marketplace. The UTR Rating is the world's most accurate tennis rating system and rates all players — regardless of age, gender, or geography — on the same scale.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tennis Jamaica and support tennis players, coaches, facilities, and those in the business of tennis in Jamaica,” said Mark Leschly, chief executive officer and chairman of Universal Tennis. “Now, players in Jamaica will have their results count towards their UTR Rating, allowing them to play locally and count on a global scale. Universal Tennis will support Tennis Jamaica in creating opportunities for level-based play and open pathways to the game for players of all levels.”

Providing opportunities to tennis players to compete locally to improve their UTR Rating is something that we feel is important to grow the sport of tennis in Jamaica,” said John P Azar, president of Tennis Jamaica. “Globally, tennis players are increasingly assessed by their UTR Rating and previously, our players would have to compete overseas to derive any such benefits. Our partnership with Universal Tennis will now allow us to improve the standard of all Tennis Jamaica-hosted or -sanctioned events by attracting players from outside of the country as well, along with giving our local players added incentives to work and train hard in striving to attain the highest UTR Rating they can and increasing their levels of play and competitiveness in the process.”

Starting today, all players who participate in Tennis Jamaica tournaments and events will have their results count towards their UTR Rating. Players who have played in Tennis Jamaica tournaments previously, or internationally may have a UTR Rating and can claim their player profile for free.

Tennis Jamaica joins countries and federations from every continent that are working with Universal Tennis and using the global system to create level-based play, organise events, and help tennis players find more fun and improve their game worldwide.