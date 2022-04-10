8TH WONDER!

EDWIN Allen High, as expected, won their eighth-straight ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships title, completing a comprehensive victory on Saturday's fifth and final day of the event at National Stadium.

This was Edwin Allen's ninth overall title.

In front of the biggest crowd of the week, and amid at times deafening noise from the varied instruments, the Michael Dyke-led machine ground their way to the crown, having led all the way from Wednesday when the first finals were held and points began to be added.

Edwin Allen amassed 352 points, 57 more than second-place Hydel High's 295, St Jago High were third with 249, Holmwood Technical fourth with 174, and Excelsior High fifth with 107.

There were six records on the final day, five individual and one relay. Four of the records came in the sprint hurdles and the other a World Under-20 lead in the Class One 200m by Hydel's Brianna Lyston, while the Edwin Allen Class One 4x100m team ran a world high school record.

Three of the hurdles records were set by by runners from Hydel High, highlighted by a World Under-18 best 12.71 seconds (0.8m/s) by Hydel High's Kerrica Hill in the Class Two final.

Less than 24 hours before, she had tied the previous mark 12.89 seconds in the semi-finals on Friday evening, the same time that was recorded by compatriot Ackera Nugent.

Friday's run had broken the meet record of 12.91 seconds that was also set by Nugent, formerly of Excelsior in 2019.

It was gold and silver for Hydel as her teammate Shania Myers was second, well back in 13.27 seconds, with St Catherine High's Asharria Ulett third in 13.35 seconds.

Oneka Wilson was also in record-breaking mood in the Class One final, running 13.00 seconds (1.8m/s) to break the meet record of 13.12 seconds set in 2017 by Edwin Allen's Gabrielle McDonald and taking over the World Under-20 lead.

Petersfield High's Alexis James, the Carifta Trials winner and previous World Under-20 leader, was second in 13.21 seconds while Gabrielle McDonald of The Queen's School was third with 13.45 seconds.

Malayia Duncan of Hydel won the Class Four 70m race in a new record 10.38 seconds, breaking the 10.41 seconds set in 2017 by Danae Nembhard of St Jago High.

Edwin Allen's Arihanna Brown was second in 10.58 seconds and St Jago's Rihanna Anderson third in 10.62 seconds.

The Class Three 80m race had to be pushed back to the end of all the hurdles events as a number of the athletes did not hear the recall gun, but that did not affect St Jago High's Camoy Binger, as she held her composure to retain her title, breaking the record in the process with a 10.87 seconds (-0.3m/s) under the 10.98 seconds run by another St Jago runner, Crystal Morrison in 2017.

Her teammate Bryana Davidson took the silver with 11.06 seconds while Hydel High's Jody-Ann Daley, who was second last year, had to settle for third with 11.18 seconds.

Earlier in the day, Hydel High's Brianna Lyston lit up the stadium with a blistering 22.53 seconds, running into a strong headwind of negative 2.2 metres per seconds to win the Class One girls' 200m while breaking the meet record 22.71 seconds.

The 17-year-old improved her personal best and World Under-20 leading time from the 22.66 seconds that she ran at the Carifta Trials last month, and is just shy of the national junior record 22.50 seconds set by Briana Williams at the World Under-20 Championships in 2018.

The meet record was set by former Vere Technical runner Simone Facey in 2004.

After her second-place finish in the 100m on Wednesday, Lyston was out of the blocks like a bullet and kept running hard for the entire distance, winning by the proverbial city block as Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly took the silver in 23.59 seconds and Shenese Walker of St Jago High was third in 23.89 seconds.

Two girls — Edwin Allen's Theianna-Lee Terrelonge in Class Three and Wolmer's Girls' Natrece East in Class Four — completed the sprint doubles after they had won the 100m on Wednesday.

Terrelonge was getting her second in a row after winning both the 100m and 200m in Class Four last year, adding the Class Three 200m on Saturday while running away from the field to win in 23.91 seconds (-2.6m/s) and beating the 400m champion Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High (24.30 seconds) along with Holmwood Technical's Abrina Wright (24.44 seconds).

East clocked 24.62 seconds (-0.4m/s) easily ahead of Excelsior's Janelia Williams (25.34 seconds) and Hydel's Sashana Johnson (25.43 seconds).

Hydel High's Alana Reid, the silver medallist in the Class Two 100m, took the 200m gold while running 23.59 seconds, ahead of Immaculate Conception's Mickaila Haisley (23.87 seconds), while Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard (24.02 seconds) took her second bronze.

Edwin Allen High won only one of the four sprint relays, but they did it in style, setting a World high school 4x100m record 43.28 seconds to break the Class One meet record.

Despite a less than crisp handover on the third exchange, the team of Serena Cole, 100m champion Tina Clayton, Brandi Hall and Tia Clayton beat the previous meet record 44.17 seconds set by another Edwin Allen High team in 2014.

St Jago were second in 45.05 seconds and Hydel High third in 45.12 seconds.

Holmwood Technical took full advantage of Hydel's mishap to win the Class Two final in 46.33 seconds, beating St Catherine High (46.45 seconds) while Edwin Allen were third with 46.55 seconds.

The baton did not reach the Hydel High second-leg runner as they failed to complete the race.

St Jago High took the Class Three race in 45.64 seconds, Hydel were second in 46.59 seconds, with Holmwood Technical third in 46.67 seconds.

Immaculate Conception, the Corporate Area champions, took the Class Four title in 47.34 seconds, beating a fast-finishing Edwin Allen (48.25 seconds) and Hydel High (48.58 seconds).

Rushana Dwyer of Edwin Allen, who was seventh in the Class One 800m last year, completed her Champs career with gold medals in all classes after winning the Class One race in 2:08.36 seconds, beating her teammate Jessica McLean, the 1500m bronze medallist who ran 2:09.23 minutes, while 1500m champion Jodyann Mitchell of Holmwood Technical took third in 2:10.35.

Rickeisha Simms, also of Edwin Allen High, completed the Class Two double with a win in the 800m, skipping across the finish line and winning in 2:08.52 minutes as she shook off a brave challenge from St Catherine High's Kitania Headley, who took the silver in 2:08.98, with Cindy Rose of Holmwood Technical taking third in 2:10.80.

Holmwood Technical's Andrene Peart redeemed herself by winning the Class Three 800m, beating the 1500m champion Kora Barnett of Edwin Allen by controlling the race from the halfway stage, going to the front, and staying there.

Peart ran 2:12.97 seconds, Barnett got home in 2:13.67 seconds, while Kededra Coombs of St Jago, who was fourth in the 1500m, took the bronze in 2:15.27 seconds.

Girls’ Points Standing

1) Edwin Allen High 352

2) Hydel High 295

3) St Jago High 249

4) Holmwood Technical 174

5) Excelsior High 107

6) St Catherine High 83

6) Wolmer’s Girls School 83

8) Immaculate Conception 76

9) Vere Technical 53

10) Camperdown High 38

11) St Mary High 26

11) Mount Alvernia High 26

13) Manchester High 23.50

14) Alphansus Davis High 23

15) Clarendon College 22

16) St Elizabeth Technical 20

17) Lacovia High `19

18) Petersfield High 17

19) The Queen’s School 15

20) Port Antonio High 14

21) Ferncourt High 11

22) Glengoffe High 10

22) St Andrew High 10

24) Bustamante High 9

25) Dinthill Technical 6

26) Alpha Academy 4.50

27) Steer Town Academy 4

28) Maggotty High 3

29) Holy Childhood High 2

29) Bellefield High 2

29) William Knibb Memorial 2

29) Denbigh High 2

33) Green Island High 1