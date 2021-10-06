Unvaccinated Irving misses Nets' first practice in New York

Unvaccinated Irving misses Nets' first practice in New YorkWednesday, October 06, 2021
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving, who has been staunchly against getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, missed the Nets' practice yesterday.
Irving practised with his teammates last week in San Diego but did not attend the team's first practice in New York City as a result of the city's strict COVID-19 protocols.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, New York has implemented new health and safety regulations which do not allow unvaccinated athletes to take part in practices and games.
Irving would need proof of at least one vaccine shot in order to practise at the Barclays Center arena.
“No further update,” Nets coach Steve Nash said at practice on Tuesday. “We support him. We are here for him. Things change. When there's a resolution, we're here for him.”
If Irving continues to shun the vaccine, he would start missing Brooklyn's home games. Irving could end up losing millions of dollars if he does not play home games this season.
“I'm not really worried about anything,” Nash said. “We're just trying to work every day. We came in today and had a great practice and we'll do the same tomorrow, and that's kind of where I leave it.”
The Nets' next preseason game is Friday against Milwaukee at Barclays Center. Brooklyn's regular season home-opener is October 24 against Charlotte.
