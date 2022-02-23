Uplifting wins for Harbour View, Dunbeholden

HARBOUR View and Dunbeholden both scored wins on the final day of match week six of the Jamaica Premier League at the expense of Portmore United and Tivoli Gardens, respectively.

Harbour View defeated Portmore 2-0 on the back of goals from Trayvone Reid and Oshane Staple while Dunbeholden clipped Tivoli 1-0, the goal coming from their talisman Atapharoy Bygrave.

It was an open game between Harbour View and Portmore who both went into the game with virtually identical records tied on five points and separated by goal difference, with the Stars of the East just ahead. They should have taken the lead as early as the second minute of play but Tarick Ximines fluffed his lines from 16 yards.

The next chance at goal fell to Reid who watched in amazement as Benjamin Williams got a fingertip to his shot to deflect the ball on to the right upright.

Man of the Match Staple saw his effort on target cleared off the line by Saneekie Burton after he had lifted the ball over the head of Williams.

Benjamin then put his line on the body to deny Tevin Scott, diving at the feet of the striker to block his effort and suffering a minor injury for his troubles.

Rivaldo Mitchell was a livewire for Portmore down the right flank and had a couple of opportunities to test Amal Knight, but failed to hit the target on both occasions.

Shai Smith hit the side netting after a run down the left side and just when it seemed the teams would go in level at the break, Reid made the difference for Harbour View.

The Harbour View number 10 ran unto a Ximines pass and dribbled into the box where he baited a defender to win a penalty. He picked himself up off the floor and fired the ball into the corner of the net to make it 1-0 in the 45th minute, despite that best effort of who guessed correctly in diving to his right.

The second half was a little less lively even though both teams continued to hunt goals. Harbour View would have been nervous with just a 1-0 lead after 80 minutes, having dropped a lot of points through the concession of late goals, however this time it was they who were scoring late when Staple lashed home the second for his team in the 85th minute, to secure their second win of the season.

In the feature game it was that man Atapharoy Bygrave who would come up trumps for Dunbeholden FC. The striker came off the bench to tuck home a penalty in the 75th minute as his fifth goal of the season earned his team three valuable points that helped them draw level with second-place Waterhouse.

Meanwhile, two members of the Tivoli Gardens coaching staff, Head Coach Phillip Williams and Assistant Coach Edsel Scott, were shown red cards after feverishly protesting the award of the penalty that led to the winner for Dunbeholden.

— Dwayne Richards