US, Mexico seek wins to book rematch in Gold Cup

US, Mexico seek wins to book rematch in Gold CupThursday, July 29, 2021
|
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Defending champion Mexico and hosts United States will attempt to advance to the Gold Cup football finals with triumphs in Texas today.
The Mexicans will face Canada at Houston in one semi-final match of the biennial North American showdown, while the Americans host guest invitee Qatar at Austin in the other.
Winners will meet on Sunday at Las Vegas in the championship match of the 16th Concacaf regional tournament.
Eight-time champions Mexico defeated the US squad 1-0 in the 2019 final. The teams have met in six Gold Cup finals, with the Mexicans winning all but the 2007 matchup, when the six-time trophy holder American side took a 2-1 victory.
Asian Cup champion Qatar's Almoez Ali has a tournament-high four goals, while the US are led by two goals from Orlando City striker Daryl Dike.
“Without a doubt it'll be difficult,” US Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Qatar has looked great in this tournament. They are already in the semi-finals. That gives you a warning.”
US midfielder Cristian Roldan, who plays for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders, knows Qatar will be tough to crack but intends to live up to high expectations from within.
“We have high aspirations as a team,” Roldan said. “Qatar is going to be really difficult. They play in a 5-3-2, they're really difficult to break down and they're a transition team, so we have to be smart.”
While Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts, try to make a major statement ahead of next year's global spectacle, Canada, who took the 2000 Gold Cup, will try to make their second final.
The Canadians, who were edged 1-0 by the United States in the group stage, will try to become the first nation to score against El Tricolor.
Canada beat Mexico 2-1 in the 2000 quarter-finals in their only prior meeting in a knockout round matchup.
Cyle Larin and Stephen Eustaquio each have three goals to lead the Canadians into their first semi-final since 2007, while Rogelio Funes Mori has three goals to pace Mexico.
“We just have to play our game and focus on ourselves, put in a good performance and try to set up in the best possible way to win the game,” Canada winger Tajon Buchanan said.
“To be here now and in the semi-final against a top side like Mexico, it's a lot to take in. Everybody is ready for it, and we're all ready to get on the field, put in the performance and hopefully go to the final.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy