US Open champion Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — US Open champion Daniil Medvedev made a smooth return to ATP action Saturday, downing American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round at Indian Wells.

The second-ranked Russian — the top men's seed in the combined WTA and ATP Masters hard court tournament — played his first ATP match since capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows where he denied Novak Djokovic a rare calendar Grand Slam sweep.

Since then, Medvedev helped Team Europe beat Team World at the Laver Cup, and kept things rolling with a convincing win over 57th-ranked McDonald.

Medvedev didn't face a break point, and converted three of his seven break chances against the American to wrap things up in 72 minutes.

“I'm actually really pleased, because usually I haven't played well in Indian Wells and I haven't been playing that well in practices before (the tournament),” said Medvedev, who was 3-3 in prior appearances in the California desert.

Medvedev booked a third-round meeting with Serbian Filip Krajinovic, who pulled off a 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 winner over American Marcos Giron.

Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev also advanced, beating Spain's Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-4.

Women's top seed Karolina Pliskova eased into the third round as fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was toppled by Ajla Tomljanovic.

Pliskova, ranked third in the world, needed 80 minutes to get past 23-year-old Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-2.

Pliskova fired six aces to take her WTA-leading tally to 387 for the season, converting five of six break chances against Frech.

Spain's Muguruza, meanwhile, was bundled out 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 by Australia's Tomljanovic, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon earlier this year.