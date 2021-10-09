USA, Mexico lead Concacaf World Cup qualifying

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Teenager Ricardo Pepi scored twice as the United States defeated Jamaica 2-0 on Thursday to move atop the Concacaf 2022 World Cup qualifying standings as Mexico were held to a 1-1 draw by Canada.

Pepi, the 18-year-old from Texas, who had scored on his debut during a 4-1 victory over Honduras last month, struck twice in the second half to secure all three points for Gregg Berhalter's United States in Austin.

The victory gave the United States eight points from four matches, and Mexico found themselves on the same total after Canada rallied for a draw at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Mexico welcomed the return of Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, and Hector Herrera after they missed September's qualifiers — Jimenez and Lozano held out after travel bans were imposed in England and Italy because of COVID-19.

On an early counter-attack Lozano found Sanchez with a cross in the area and the Club America calmly fired home against on-rushing Canadian keeper Maxime Crepeau to give Mexico a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute.

Canada wasted no time in responding, with Alphonso Davies missing from close range 10 minutes later.

Davies atoned when he found Osorio wide open in the penalty area in the 42nd minute, Osorio turning and slotting a low shot past Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa to knot the score.

Mexico were unable to regain the lead in the second half, their determined efforts hindered by their own fans whose anti-gay chant caused a brief stoppage in play that broke the hosts' rhythm.

Canada gained their first World Cup qualifying draw at the Azteca — where Mexico had not dropped points since a 1-1 draw with the United States on June 11, 2017.

In other games on Thursday, Honduras and Costa Rica played to a goalless draw in San Pedro Sula and El Salvador, with a 37th-minute goal from Enrico Duenas, beat Panama 1-0 in San Salvador.