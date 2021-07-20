USA, Mexico win groups to reach Gold Cup knockout round

USA, Mexico win groups to reach Gold Cup knockout roundTuesday, July 20, 2021
|
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — The United States and Mexico both won their groups in the Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday, scoring first-half goals that stood as game winners and advancing to the knockout round of the tournament.
Shaquell Moore scored one of the fastest goals in national team history as the United States captured Group B by holding on to beat Canada 1-0 while Luis Alfonso Rodriquez scored in the 26th minute as Mexico edged El Salvador by the same score to claim Group A.
Moore scored just 20 seconds into the contest and keeper Matt Turner made three second-half saves in Kansas City as the USA finished 3-0 in group play, needing a victory to claim top spot over runners-up Canada.
Moore hammered a right-footed shot from close range to the centre of the goal after taking a pass from Sebastian Lletget.
In the 2014 World Cup, Clint Dempsey scored 30 seconds in for the United States against Ghana.
The inexperienced American squad will play the runners-up from Group C in the quarter-finals while Canada, who needed just a tie to win the group, are set to square off against the Group C winner.
Moore's first-minute goal was all the USA would need but Canada made the hosts work for the win, especially in the second half when they kept Turner busy.
The Americans failed to muster a shot on goal against Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau in the second half. The Canadians, who had more corners (three to one), were trying to win on US soil for the first time since 1957.
Mexico came out on top in a tightly contested match in Dallas to win the group with seven points from its three matches. El Salvador settled for runner-up with two wins and one loss for six points.
Rodriguez scored by charging down the right side, where he took a pass from teammate Hector Herrera then made a cut and launched a hard shot that deflected off another player before hitting the back of the goal.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy