Vanzie left frustrated by lackadaisical teammates

Humble Lions Captain Andrew Vanzie scored his second goal of the season, a beautiful free kick that he thought would have been enough to win the game for his team when they played Waterhouse last Sunday, but was left very frustrated when they conceded from a set play and the game ended 1-1.

Vanzie was seen remonstrating with his teammates after the final whistle and in his post-match interview revealed the cause of his frustrations.

“We didn't carry out the coach instructions. The coach always says mark the key players, Keithy (Simpson), (Andre) Leslie and we didn't mark and Simpson headed the ball in the back of the net.

“We are very disappointed because all season, six games now, we haven't won a game. It's very poor, it doesn't look good,” he fumed.

He has laid the blame at the feet of unnamed teammates who he thinks need to give more on the field in matches.

“I think we need to put in a lot more work on the pitch. You have some players just waltzing around lackadaisically.”

The experienced midfielder is calling on the inner lion to roar inside his teammates so that the draws can turn into wins.

“We are not ready, we are not hungry. We have a very young team, they don't have any stamina, they don't have any fight, any guts, any drive. I continue to motivate them, but they take it as negative,” he bemoaned.

While the four draws, two losses and no wins have left him dejected, Vanzie promised to get back to work as they chase that elusive first win of the campaign.

“We have to take it a game at a time. We have to go back to the training pitch and build it again and come again. It all comes down to the senior players. We have to lead from the front and continue to drive the team forward.”

Amidst the frustration for Vanzie was the one moment of personal glory which he could delight in, and that was scoring directly from a free kick.

“I feel very excited about it. I know I can do it. I always practise it in training, so it becomes easy in the match,” he confessed.

