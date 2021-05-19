VCB places second in 100m sprint at USTAF Open

A second place in the women's 100m final by Veronica Campbell Brown and a third place in the 400m by Chrissann Gordon-Powell highlighted the participation of Jamaicans at yesterday's USTAF Open held at the Athletics Performance Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas.

With just over a month to go before the staging of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) National Championships that will be used to select the Jamaican team to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Jamaican athletes will be racing to not only achieve the qualifying marks for the events, but also to be in the form that will see them qualify for the team.

Campbell Brown, who has a season's best 11.28 seconds set just under two weeks ago in California, clocked 11.55 seconds (-3.3m/s) in the final, behind American Mikiah Brisco with 11.42 seconds and another American Caitland Smith who took third with 11.60 seconds.

Campbell Brown was sixth in the preliminary round with 11.56 seconds (-2.8m/s).

Gordon-Powell ran 51.42 seconds in the one-lap race that saw American veteran Allyson Felix winning with 50.88 seconds and her compatriot Jessica Beard placing second with 51.31 seconds.

Chanice Porter was sixth in the women's long jump with a wind-aided 6.21m (3.1m/s) and also had a wind-legal jump of 6.17m (1.1m/s).

There were eighth-place finishes for 400m runner Javon Francis and sprint hurdler Andrew Riley at the meet.

Francis clocked a season's best 46.74 seconds in his third race of the season as American Michael Cherry ran a personal best 44.37 seconds, second best in the world so far this year to win, finishing well ahead of the field as Mexico's Valente Medoza was second in 46.17 seconds.

Riley, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, ran 13.87 seconds (-1.9m/s) in the 110m hurdles after he led the qualifying rounds with 13.85 seconds (1.5m/s).

Richard Phillips had finished 10th in 14.34 seconds (1.2m/s), while Rushelle Burton, who ran 13.50 seconds (-1.0m/s) in prelims in the 100m hurdles, failed to finish the final.

— Paul Reid