Vere 'humble' Lions in Clarendon derby

Vere United secured their second victory of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season with a 3-1 result over Humble Lions in the Clarendon derby at The University of the West Indies (UWI)-Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

A brace from Ricardo Messam and another from Anjay Gayle helped earn the underdogs the win, while Andrew Vanzie got the consolation for Humble Lions, who were losing for the fourth time this season.

The win took Vere level on eight points with leaders Harbour View, who they trail only on goal difference.

Vere United began the game on the front foot and got into the faces of their opponents, unlike previous matches when they displayed a conservative approach.

There was little goalmouth action, however, until the game sprung to life after the first water break. Immediately on the resumption, Shamari Dallas brought out a spectacular one-handed save from Kadeem Davis.

Moments later, in the 27th minute, Vere were ahead courtesy of a first goal of the season by Messam, who swivelled and slid the ball beyond Harrison after a mis-control in the box by Kemar Drake.

Things got worse for Humble Lions when their captain, Linval Wilson, who had already received a yellow card in the 21st minute, was given a straight red card for elbowing an opponent four minutes after his team went behind.

But, just as it seemed that Vere would press home their advantage, Humble Lions were given a lifeline when Javier Brown handled a high cross into the box and referee Andre Farquharson had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot.

Stand-in captain, Vanzie, took the responsibility from the spot and stroked home confidently, as Davis was beaten for the first time this season.

The teams went in level at the break and Humble Lions took the upper hand on the resumption.

But Messam restored his team's one-goal advantage when he bundled the ball over the line from two yards in the 57th minute.

To their credit, Vere United continued attacking the Humble Lions goal.

The derby got feisty with the referee giving out a series of yellow cards. Vere's Shamar O'Connor became the second player to be ejected from the game when he received his second yellow card of the contest four minutes from time.

In a tactical switch which resulted from Vere going down to 10 men, Donovan Duckie substituted the substitute Kevin Johnson and brought on Anjay Gayle in the 90th minute. He promptly settled the contest in the second minute of added time – just two minutes after coming onto the field.

It was a well-taken strike by Gayle, who beat Harrison at his near post with a powerful shot, the ball bouncing just in front of Harrison, on the way into the goal.