Veteran Mariappa urges teammates not to underestimate opponents

ORLANDO, USA — As Jamaica bow into action at the Concacaf Gold Cup, team veteran Adrian Mariappa had a straightforward message.

The central defender, who was instrumental when the Boyz made their first Gold Cup final in 2015, hammered home the point that no team should be underestimated in the tournament.

A lesson in point was Trinidad and Tobago's dramatic Group A goal-less draw with defending champions Mexico as the biennial championship kicked off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

“So, for us, we won't be taking any teams lightly as we know there are very good sides here. Obviously, you saw the game last night [Saturday] and everyone would expect Mexico to beat Trinidad, but Trinidad put in a great performance and the goalkeeper was on top form and they got the draw,” said Mariappa.

The Bristol City man says Jamaica must learn from the lesson of the Trinidad-Mexico match, therefore, they should not allow their elevated position in Concacaf to cloud judgements when they take on Suriname today at Exploria Stadium. Match time is 6:30 pm (5:30 pm Jamaica time).

In the second Group C match of the evening, Cost Rica and Guadeloupe will do battle at 9:00 pm (8:00 pm Jamaica time).

Mariappa suggested that the team could avoid any pitfalls if it sticks to the plan.

“We will do our best to win the game, and yes, we have got our game plan that we have worked on and we have an understanding on how we will approach the game and the whole squad knows their role and what they need to do,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Mariappa, 34, says the depth of Jamaica's squad, coupled with tactical astuteness and a desire to self-actualise should propel the Boyz in their quest for their first title.

“I think it is a brilliant squad with some really good young players coming through as well who have shown their talent in training.

“Obviously, there are a few new [players], which has boosted the squad, and of course, there are some older heads, not just me, but people like 'Taxi' (Kemar Lawrence), Andre (Blake) and Alvas (Powell) who have been around for a long time and who will bring their experience. In the end, I think it is a good blend,” he reasoned.

Having come close as losing finalists in 2015 (Mexico 1-3) and 2017 (USA 1-2), true success for Jamaica at the 2021 edition of the Gold Cup could be measured only with hoisting of the coveted trophy.

The players, Mariappa among them, have set their sights no lower.

“The only thing that is in the players' minds is to win it [Gold Cup]. In all the previous campaigns speaking to the boys they all wanted to win it…in the 2015 campaign we always had the belief that we could go out and win it when people weren't giving us that chance.

“So, for us coming together now and practising, it's just time to get the job done,” said English-born Mariappa.

He said the one-week training camp, and match day preparation sessions ahead of the start to the Gold Cup have served their purpose.

“Training has been going really well physically and tactically…it has been a very good camp and spirits are high and we are ready to go into the games,” he noted.

Mariappa, who debuted for Jamaica back in 2012 and has some 50 matches under his belt, says personally he is in good shape to contribute to the push for the first Gold Cup title.

“I am always prepared as I look after myself the best I can off the pitch, and I am just ready to go as I am in good condition mentally and physically. I am in a good place, and I am just enjoying the moments and the tournament,” he ended.

