PHOTO OF THE DAY: VICTORIOUS EMBRACE

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (right) congratulates teammate Shericka Jackson after the latter anchored the women's 4x100m relay team to gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Other members on the winning team were Briana Williams and Elaine Thompson-Herah. The Jamaicans won in a national record of 41.02 seconds. (Photo: AFP)