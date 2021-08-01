Villa agree deal for Jamaican Leon Bailey — reports

Villa agree deal for Jamaican Leon Bailey — reportsSunday, August 01, 2021
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Aston Villa announced yesterday they had agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey as England's Jack Grealish has reportedly been the subject of an offer from Manchester City.
According to British media, City have bid a record £100 million ($139 million) for Villa's 25-year-old captain.
Jamaica attacker Bailey, 23, could be seen as a direct playmaking replacement for Grealish.
“Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement for the transfer of Leon Bailey subject to the player completing a medical and finalising personal terms,” Villa said in a statement.
Villa start their Premier League season at Watford on August 14.
