Villa man Bailey relieved to overcome injury troubles

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Leon Bailey is relieved to have put injury troubles behind him and is itching to propel Jamaica's qualification bid for the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup Finals.

The Reggae Boyz enter tomorrow's pivotal Concacaf qualifier against hosts El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlán desperate for points after a dismal start to the final-round octagonal.

“It's been very frustrating [missing out]. I stayed up, watched all of the games,” Bailey, who did not feature in any of the team's opening six matches due to injury, said after he was named in a 24-man squad for matches against El Salvador and United States.

“Hopefully, being back, I can motivate the players some more and just get everybody back on track because it's been a tough journey for everybody. I'm looking forward to it so much — I know that a lot of people are depending on us to get results.

“We haven't had a great start, but I hope we can turn things around very quickly because this means a lot, not just to the players, but also the country,” the 24-year-old Aston Villa winger added.

Jamaica, whose only appearance at the World Cup Finals came at the France 1998 showpiece, are sixth in the eight-team standing with five points from six matches. The Central Americans have the same number of points, but lie seventh due to an inferior goal difference to the Jamaicans.

Mexico head the table with 14 points, followed by United States (11), Canada (10), Panama (eight) and Costa Rica (six). Honduras are last with three points.

The nations in the round-robin, home-and-away format are competing for three direct places to the World Cup. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an intercontinental play-off for another spot.

The Jamaicans, who garnered only one point from their first four matches, appear to be gathering momentum after last month's 0-0 draw at home to Canada followed by a 2-0 victory away to Honduras.

“There are a lot of positives to take from it (the last two games). I think we still have a lot more to work on too.

“Obviously, international breaks are not ideal to be able to get the team together fast enough, but we have to work with the time that we have and just got for it. Once you stick together as a team you can overcome anything,” Bailey said.

“I think as a team we have to do better and we will, and hopefully get the results. It's a dream for us all to make it to another World Cup. We just have to try to come together as a unit and just get the job done regardless of what it takes.

“Regardless of how we play, results are what matter. I think we have a good squad, I think everybody is mentally ready and we just have to come together as a unit and overcome the obstacle,” the skilful former Genk and Bayer Leverkusen attacker said.

Due to a hamstring niggle and later a thigh injury, Bailey has played a limited role for Aston Villa this season, scoring one goal in six appearances. He played in his club's last two league outings. However, he has not featured for the Reggae Boyz since the Concacaf Gold Cup in the summer.

The Jamaican said he is fully healed and well rested.

“It (injury) is a part of the game, but it's been good. They always say when you're injured and come back you come back way stronger. I feel good, I'm back, I played my first 90 minutes [for Aston Villa] on the weekend, so I feel ready to go,” Bailey said.