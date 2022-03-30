Villa winger Bailey new Flow brand ambassador

Highly rated winger Leon Bailey was today unveiled as the newest brand ambassador for telecommunications giant Flow at a press launch held at the AC Hotel in Kingston.

Bailey, who plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League, has grown in stature on and off the field and was seen as the perfect fit by Flow to be a brand ambassador, just days after Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah announced that she had re-signed as an ambassador with the company.

Sara Martins De Oliveira, the senior marketing director at Flow, described the signing of the Reggae Boy star player as brand ambassador as “big”.

“It's a very big moment for us. We are very, very excited. This is very important for Flow and also for Leon Bailey and that's why we believe that this is a very successful partnership. A real win-win for Flow, for Leon, but also for Jamaica,” she said.

De Oliveira said that Flow was not looking to sign a football player when they decided on signing Bailey, but that it was other defining characteristics of the 24-year-old that made him stand out.

“We weren't looking for footballers; we were looking for the right person, the right ambassador. Leon is bigger than sports, bigger than football. We were looking for the person with the right principles that has a big affinity to what Flow brand and Flow company stand for.

“He represents progress and, also, he is the perfect ambassador for Jamaica. We love all of that about him,” she said.

For his part, Bailey said that he is excited to begin working with Flow, especially as it relates to his foundation.

“I am excited to be partnering with Flow. I am excited to see where the journey is going to take us. I believe that we can achieve so much together with the Leon Bailey Foundation as well connecting with Flow to help as much as possible as we can to different communities. That's what we are about, and I am excited to work with Flow.”

Having been from a humble background himself, Bailey knows what it feels like to not have some of the basic necessities of life and so wants to eliminate that problem for as many people as he can, through his Leon Bailey Foundation in conjunction with the Flow Foundation.

“It's very important for me because I have felt and know what it is like not having something, not having support or help, so it is very important for me, being where I am at, to help and give back as much as possible.

“So that's what I am here for and that's why I connected with Flow. Together we will do great things to help and support the communities that need it the most.”

Both parties agree that it is a marriage made in heaven and are expecting to make a big impact through the partnership, the details of which were not disclosed.

