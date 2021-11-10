Volleyball given go-ahead to resume

Volleyball given go-ahead to resumeWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
Jamaica Volleyball Association (JaVA) has received approval from the Government of Jamaica to restart the sport after more than 18 months on inactivity on the courts.
The clubs and affiliates were advised of the news yesterday by President Jacqueline Cowan.
General Secretary of the JaVA, Audley Weir, explained. “Whist this is exciting news for the sport there is a lot more work to be done. Our national and development programmes in addition our ranking have been adversely affected as we were unable to train or participate in any international tournaments. In anticipation of the restart of volleyball, the association took a proactive approach whereby administrators, referees and coaches were engaged in a number of virtual workshops and courses in anticipation of the long awaited restart.”
The Medical Commission of JaVA will now meet to review the conditions and protocols set forth by the Government in an effort to develop guidelines to be adhered to by its clubs and affiliates.
