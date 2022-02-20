Vroom, vroom, here comes Alex!

AFTER finishing down the track in his season-opening race, Jamaica's Alex Powell vowed to bounce back stronger. And the young karting sensation did just that, placing second in the recently concluded second round of the WSK Super Master Series in Italy.

The American-born Powell, who is still basically getting his feet wet in the more competitive OK category, produced a series of consistent performances across the five days, culminating with the silver trophy win in the 21-lap final.

Powell, representing Kart Republic Motorsport, separated the Tony Kart Racing Team duo of Tuukka Taponen of Greece and Italy's Luigi Coluccio, who were first and third, respectively.

Following last week Sunday's final, the trio assumed the top three spots — Taponen (156 points), Coluccio (136 points) and Powell (85 points) — in the battle to be crowned overall champion.

“I think the whole week was quite positive. I had speed from Wednesday's practice so we immediately put things in place to improve and we did that throughout,” said Powell, who started the final from fifth position and worked his way up.

“Once I got into third it was all about catching back up, and I was about two seconds behind which means I was super fast. If we had a few more laps I am sure I could have challenged for the win, but that's just how it is sometimes.

“I'm still feeling very good to be on the podium for the first time this year, especially after last weekend where I struggled because I had to come from so far back in the final, so this is awesome,” he told the Jamaica Observer from his base in Italy.

Now buoyed by his recent showing, the 14-year-old is hoping to continue progressing as the season continues as his main focus is on the more prestigious European and World Championships.

“We are still very early in the season so it's good to start on a positive note and we continue to move strongly. I know this is not our strongest track so it's great that we could get a podium finish here,” Powell noted.

He continued: “It gives me good confidence for the remainder of the season to see that we can challenge for podium, and a win in particular. So again, it's a pretty decent start. It shows that we are more than capable of winning races and holding our own in this category.

“The next time I just need to take more risks, and that is among some little things that I need to work on. But, we made quite good improvements this round and we want to take that forward to the next round.”

That penultimate round of the WSK Super Master Series will be in La Conca on March 5, but before that Powell is targeting the Champions of the Future event on February 27 as more than a preparation run.

“I think our chances are very good at the moment. We know the next two tracks are genuinely good for us because normally that's where we produce our best performance.

“So in that regard, I think we are looking good for the [WSK Super Master Series] championship. I'm definitely looking to move up a place or two, and that would be a great achievement if we are able to do that, so the Champions of the Future run will be a good build-up to that,” he ended.