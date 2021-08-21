WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditationSaturday, August 21, 2021
|
Montreal , Canada (AFP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has revoked the accreditation of the Greek doping control laboratory in Athens for non-compliance with lab and technical standards, WADA announced yesterday.
WADA said its executive committee met online Thursday and endorsed the recommendation of a WADA disciplinary committee to revoke the Athens lab accreditation.
The Athens lab, already suspended, was notified of the decision. It remains ineligible to analyse doping control samples for anti-doping organisations complying with the WADA code.
The Athens lab has 21 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
WADA said if the Athens lab wants to be reaccredited, it can seek an expedited procedure that would be approved by the executive committee.
WADA's problems with the Athens lab date to October 2019 when the lab was issued a six-month suspension due to a lack of institutional support and investment for the lab. The suspension was later extended after it was found the novel coronavirus pandemic had impacted the lab's ability to address the concerns.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy