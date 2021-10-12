Wadada lodge appeal after JPL play-off scrapped

Wadada United have appealed the decision to cancel the premier league play-off game, a move which handed Montego Bay United (MBU) unhindered passage to the Jamaica's top flight football competition next season.

Wadada United (formerly Wadadah) were slated to meet MBU at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on October 6, 2021, to decide which of the two would replace The University of the West Indies FC in the 2021-22 Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season. However, the game was called off after the JFF ruled that the St James-based club had not completed their registration process by the 5:00 pm deadline on October 1.

A letter from attorney-at-law Charles Sinclair to the JFF, dated October 5 and addressed to the General Secretary Dalton Wint, said: “...in reviewing the regulations, it is the opinion of myself and Wadada United Foundation Limited that the decision is wrong and not in keeping with Article 5 of the Regulations. Accordingly Wadada United Foundation Limited appeals the said decision and requests that the matter be appropriately placed before the Appeals Committee of the JFF for hearing prior to implementation.”

Sinclair referenced a letter from the JFF to Wadada United, which said: “Having reviewed the registration process only, Montego Bay United would have fully completed the process, IE: registration of club, administrators, players and officials.

“Therefore in keeping the above mentioned and the regulations, Montego Bay United FC will be the replacement team for UWI as the 12th team for the 2021-2022 Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season.”

When contacted Ian Kemble, head of competitions at the JFF, told the Jamaica Observer he had not seen the letter from Wadada.

Efforts to contact Wint via phone call were fruitless yesterday. But in a text message reply, Wint said: “This [Wadada's appeal] is news to me.”

The Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA), headed by Wayne Shaw, had thrown its support behind Wadada United in a strongly worded letter to the JFF dated September 3, 2021.

It said that after having considered all the implications of the “unique” situation “it therefore means that only Wadadah has a standing once the Article is properly read and applied. The eleventh placed team from the 2018/2019 season of the Premier League; Mobay United does not have right or standing to participate as there has been an intervening season since their demotion from the 2018/2019 season”.

The letter from KSAFA, added in part, that: “The said Article was never envisioned or created to deal with the unique problem we are facing now. Hence any application of the said Article in this manner may give credence to the belief that this is nothing more than legalistic gymnastics to satisfy special interests.”