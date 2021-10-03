Wadada plan to appeal JFF decision, says Ricketts

OFFICIALS from St James club Wadada United say they will appeal a charge by the Competitions Committee of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) that they failed to meet Friday's deadline to register their team for Wednesday's play-off against Montego Bay United for a spot in next season's Jamaica Premier League.

Wadada were always racing against the clock to get their paperwork completed in order for them to qualify for the lucrative one-match play-off, but Head Coach Daniel Ricketts said he thought “the system was set up against them succeeding”.

As a result of Wadada's failure to meet the deadline, it is expected that former two-time Premier League champions Montego Bay United will be 'promoted' to fill the spot left vacant when UWI Football Club withdrew at the start of the 2020-21 season, resulting in only 11 teams taking part.

According to the rules of the play-offs, the 11th-place team from the last season (Montego Bay United) and the third-place team from the last promotion play-off (Wadada) would meet in the one-game play-off.

A disappointed Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer yesterday they had sought legal advice on the matter. “We have turned everything over to a lawyer and we plan to appeal this with everything we have,” he said. “The JFF has deliberately given Wadada unattainable goals to prevent us taking part in the play-off.”

He alleges that they were always behind the proverbial “eight ball” as the last hurdle they failed to clear was attempting to negotiate the registration system, the JFF's Connect Platform, a part of the Fifa worldwide player registration system.

They had gotten their certificate of ownership from the Companies Office of Jamaica and had applied for a name change from the St James Football Association, as their previous name (Wadadah FC) was owned by the late Gene Grey. They had opened a bank account, the two most important requirements, but that was not enough.

The former national junior representative said with the assistance “of a lot of people behind the scenes at all different levels of society” they had done much better than expected and had one more stage to go to complete their tasks before the rug was pulled from under their feet.

“We knew it would be close and we had begged to be allowed to complete everything by Monday,” he said, “but the JFF stood by their Friday 5:00 pm deadline and we think that was really unfair.”

Ricketts said the JFF had not properly instructed them how to use the new registration system and argued that even when they tried to get assistance from Premier League clubs, it was not enough for the JFF.