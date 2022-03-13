Wake up to Perfect Brew in Sir Howard Stakes

Perfect Brew , from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Richard Azan, headlines a field of nine runners for the running of the $1.2-million Sir Howard Stakes, as the “Road to the Triple Crown” continues with the six-furlong (1,200m) contest at Caymanas Park today.

A designated prep for colts and geldings for the upcoming native-bred three-year-old Classic series of races, the race is run in honour of the outstanding racehorse Sir Howard, a multiple stakes winner who retired in 1984 as the leading all-time stakes winner with 10 wins.

Perfect Brew finished second behind Golden Wattle in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes over one-mile (1,600m) on Boxing Day of 2021, and racing for the first time this season.

After a break of 76 days, Perfect Brew may need the run to get into top gear but he comes into the Sir Howard as one of the better two year olds of last year.

The colt has been active at exercise with a noticeable 1:07.3 clocking at 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) finishing the last five furlongs (1,000m) in 1:00.4 on Monday, March 7. With the bustling Dane Nelson in the saddle, it is hard to see Perfect Brew not unsaddling in the winners' enclosure at the end of the race. Perfect Brew has shown signs that he possess some abilities which make them a cut above the rest.

The non-winners of two event is positioned at the eighth race on the card with a post time of 4:45 pm. First call is at 12:35 pm.

Goliath The Great, trained by Robert Pearson; Phoenix Risen, trained by Philip Feanny, and Tekapunt from the stables of Jason DaCosta should extend the favourite to his limit and might well put in their bids for top honours.

Goliath The Great made a winning start to his career on February 13 over five furlongs round. Goliath The Great won by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:02.1. Goliath The Great should benefit from that effort and, with normal improvement expected, this grey colt will be there when it matters most.

Phoenix Risen had finished four lengths second behind Power Ranking over the straight on March 2. Phoenix Risen is well-prepared for this race and given his speed, plus with the March 2 pipe opener he should play a prominent role in the outcome.

Tekapunt was well back in the one-mile Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes last December. Then he finished fifth, beaten by Perfect Brew (second), who Tekapunt again faces on the same terms. Tekapunt will have to show vast gains to win the Sir Howard.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Omron/Tocatbetheglory/Mule Train

Race 2) Royal Vibes/Salah/Graydon

Race 3) Race Car/Ras Emanuel/Sweet N Smart

Race 4) Action Ann/Artesia/Mine That Cat

Race 5) Stomp The Rhythm/Slam/El Cid

Race 6) Colour Me Tan/Anngelos/Miss Hillington

Race 7) Sensational Ending/Letters in Gold

Race 8) Perfect Brew/Goliath The Great/Tekapunt

Race 9) Smokey Topaz/Poker Star/Okahumpka

— Ruddy Allen