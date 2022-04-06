Wallace pulls off shockers at Velocity Fest Meet, promises more

Shockoria Wallace pulled of a stunning upset in the women's 100m at the Velocity Fest Meet at National Stadium last Saturday, beating a quality field to win in a personal-best 11.15 seconds.

What made the victory all the more shocking was the fact that it was the season opener for the MVP athlete.

“This is my first 100m for the season, so of course I'm elated,” she said with a huge grin after reacting in shock to the personal best.

Wallace said her race strategy was to power out of the blocks and let the race develop from there and it worked to perfection against the more seasoned campaigners like Jura Levy and Shashalee Forbes.

“All I had to do was to get out of the blocks fast enough and then I knew the momentum would carry me on,” she stated.

Her preparation has so far been good, Wallace outlined, and with such a brilliant start to her season has promised lots more to come.

“My preparation has been good so far. I have been struggling a bit with some minor pain, but apart from that my preparation is okay. I would love to go sub-11 and it's coming. I believe I can do it.”

It is highly unlikely that her coaches at the MVP Track Club will have a need to keep her focused in training, not after her performance on Saturday.

“This is a big motivation for me. It is the perfect way to start my season,” Wallace said.

Shashalee Forbes of Sprintec Track Club was second in the race in a season's best 11.21s while her clubmate Remona Burchell was third in 11.33s.

Like the rest of the seniors, Wallace won't be seen on local soil again for at the least two weeks due to the staging of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, which will be followed by the Carifta Games, both at National Stadium, in Kingston.

— Dwayne Richards