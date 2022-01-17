Walsh pleased with players' performance at camp ahead of South Africa tour

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — As West Indies Women head into their ODI series against South Africa Women, Head Coach Courtney Walsh says they Caribbean women have started the year with great energy and he was pleased with what he saw at the just-ended Cricket West Indies (CWI) medical and fitness camp.

Walsh said he was impressed with what he saw when a squad of the region's best players were in Barbados for the weeklong camp in preparation for the tour to South Africa and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

The head coach said that with three months of cricket ahead and having had no games since the qualifiers got cancelled, it was important to have some activities at home before heading to South Africa.

“The medical and fitness screening have given us an idea of where the players are and now we know what our plans are to proceed in our preparations for those selected,” he said, adding that the camp was for the players to reintegrate as a group after the Christmas break.

“And now we're just looking forward to playing South Africa and then the World Cup. I know the players are excited and ready to play cricket.”

Both tours will see the ladies being away from the Caribbean for almost four months and CWI is ensuring that all players are in optimum health for the heavy workload of cricket ahead.

The West Indies Women will depart for South Africa first, where they will play one warm-up match and four One-Day Internationals against South Africa Women at the Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 15 to February 6.

In New Zealand, they will complete ten days of quarantine before hitting the park to start preparations in Kiwi conditions for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup which will run from March 4 to April 3.

Experienced leg-spinner and right-handed batter Afy Fletcher, back with the team after a year of maternity leave, and uncapped players Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, and Jannillea Glasgow are in the 18-member squad that is captained by Stafanie Taylor.

The other team members are Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, and Rashada Williams.