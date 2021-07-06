Wasteful Cavalier held by Harbour View

CAVALIER Football Club and Harbour View Football Club maintained their unbeaten start to the Jamaica Premier League (JPL), powered by Digicel, as they played out a 1-1 stalemate at the UWI)-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Bryan English (14th) gave Cavalier an early lead which was cancelled out by former Jamaica College winger Oquassa Chong (59th), his second goal of the truncated season, to earn Harbour View a share of the spoils.

Despite the draw, Cavalier assumed pole position on four points, same as second-place Waterhouse and Mount Pleasant FA, but with a slightly better goal difference. Harbour View remain in fifth position on two points.

It was always expected to be a keen contest between two fairly youthful teams and it lived up to the billing for the most part, with both teams showing good attacking intensity.

Cavalier had every opportunity to snatch all three points but were not clinical enough in the final third and were left ruing what could have been.

Like they did in their opening contest against Waterhouse, Harbour View came out on the bubble and looked the more threatening as they strung a few good attacks together in the early exchanges.

However, it was Cavalier who drew first blood against the run of play when a cheeky pass from Nickache Murray found English, who lobbed the ball over the head of custodian Tafari Chambers.

English picked up a knock shortly after his heroics and made way for first-game star Dwayne Atkinson, who wasted little time to get into the action.

On the half-hour mark Atkinson, being his usual busy self, combined with Shaniel Thomas in a lovely give and go but the diminutive striker could not wrap his right foot around the ball, firing wide of the left upright.

Cavalier continued to apply consistent pressure and in the 38th minute Ronaldo Webster won a loose ball on the right channel and charged into the box to place a pass across goal to Courtney Allen, who muffed his effort which was mopped up by Chambers as the score remained unchanged at the break.

Harbour View returned to the pitch purposeful on the resumption and were back on level terms 14 minutes in when John Luca Levee served a telling pass to Chong, who steered a right-footed effort past the advancing Jeadine White in goal for Cavalier from an acute angle.

The “Stars of the East” again came to life in the 69th minute as they sought to capitalise on some scrappy play by Cavalier in the middle of the park, but what initially seemed like a dangerous counter-attack ended with Cristojaye Daley's left-footed effort in the wrong side of net.

From there it was all Cavalier who dominated proceedings and had a grand opportunity to steal all three points six minutes from time when Allen did some good work on the right side and fired in a cross for Kamoy Simpson, who had sufficient time and space in front of goal to pick his spot. Instead the defensive midfielder skied the effort.

Allen later found himself on the receiving end in the final third and should have fired past Chambers, who unnecessarily left his line, but was hesitant to do so and the chance went abegging in time added.

The competition continues today at the same venue with a double-header which was postponed from Sunday. At 1:00 pm Tivoli gardens face Arnett Gardens and at 3:30 pm Vere United entertain Portmore United.

Teams: Harbour View — Tafari Chambers, Casseam Priestley, Ajeanie Talbott, Odorland Harding, Oshane Staple, Cristojaye Daley, John Luca Levee (Garth Stewart 65th), Saqlain Waul (Ronaldo Robinson 46th), Lovel Palmer (Tyrese Williams 86th), Lennox Russell (Tevin Scott 65th), Oquassa Chong (Shawn Daley 86th)

Subs not used: Akeem Smith, Jamone Shepherd

Booked: Staple (13th)

Cavalier — Jeadine White, Richard King, Ronaldo Webster, Melvin Doxilly, Kamoy Simpson, Nickache Murray, Gadial Irving (Ajay Chin 63rd), Kyle Ming, Bryan English (Dwayne Atkinson 25th), Courtney Allen, Shaniel Thomas (Orlando Russell 63rd, Collin Anderson 90th+3)

Subs not used: Jerome McLeary, St Michael Edwards, Lamonth Rochester

Booked: Simpson (79th)

Referee: Odette Hamilton

Assistant referees: Rolonzo Bennett, Ricton Archer

Fourth official: Andrew Hayden

Match commissary: Patrick Malcolm